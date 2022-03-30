ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do I really need another booster? The answer depends on age, risk and timing

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration has given the go-ahead for another COVID vaccine booster for people aged 50 and older and certain people who are immunocompromised. They can now get another Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech booster at least four months after their last dose. But just because you can get an additional...

Moderna Asks FDA to Authorize Second COVID Booster for All Adults

Moderna asked the US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to authorize a second booster of its COVID-19 vaccine for all adults, regardless of which booster they first received. On Tuesday, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA to authorize a second booster of their vaccine, but only for adults 65...
Eric Topol
MedicalXpress

Booster for immune protection after COVID infection

When our immune system comes into contact with the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, it fights back and produces antibodies. A similar immune response is triggered by coronavirus vaccines. However, there is still little data available on the strength and durability of immune protection. A team led by Carsten Watzl from the Leibniz Research Centre for Working Environment and Human Factors Institute for Occupational Research, in cooperation with the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology and the Klinikum Dortmund, has now been able to detect high levels of neutralizing antibodies in test persons even 300 days after a coronavirus infection with the original variant of the coronavirus. And what's more: after complete vaccination, the recovered probands showed antibody levels about five times higher than those vaccinated without prior infection. This would provide much better protection against a severe course of the disease in the event of a new infection with other coronavirus variants.
The Week

FDA clears 2nd COVID booster for Americans ages 50 and up

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for use in adults ages 50 and older, NBC News reports. Individuals are eligible for a second booster dose at least four months after receiving their first booster, the FDA...
wmar2news

Pfizer's CEO says second booster will be needed, says vaccines for young kids could be ready by May

During an appearance on CBS News Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said that Americans would need a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to fend off future variants of the virus. Speaking with anchor Margaret Brennan, Bourla noted that COVID-19 vaccines are still extremely effective in protecting against severe disease and death. However, the highly contagious omicron variant was still able to infect record numbers of Americans.
NBC26

Pfizer seeks authorization for 2nd COVID-19 booster for older adults

Pfizer's CEO confirmed on Twitter that they seek emergency use authorization to provide a second COVID-19 booster shot for adults 65 years and older. Albert Bourla said that they submitted the application to the FDA on Tuesday. "The submission is based on two real-world data sets from Israel analyzed at...
WebMD

Second Booster to Be Offered to Those 50 and Older

Mar. 26, 2022 -- Americans ages 50 and older will have the option of a second COVID-19 booster shot, which the Food and Drug Administration could authorize as early as early next week, The New York Times reported. According to the Times, the Biden administration plans to offer a second...
NBC News

CDC signs off on 2nd Covid booster shot for people 50 and older

Americans ages 50 and older can now receive a second booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine. Hours after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the second booster on Tuesday, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, issued a statement allowing shots to begin immediately.
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA authorizes 2nd booster for people 50 and older

The FDA on March 29 amended emergency use authorizations to clear second booster doses of Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines for people 50 and older. The agency said the additional shots are authorized to be administered at least four months after receiving the first booster among those in the designated age group, according to a news release. The FDA also authorized a second booster of Pfizer's vaccine for those 12 and older with certain immunocompromising conditions and a second booster of Moderna's vaccine among immunocompromised adults. This means some immunocompromised people would be able to get a fifth shot, as the primary series for this group includes three doses and one booster had already been approved.
MedicalXpress

FDA approves 2nd booster shots for Americans 50 and older

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it has approved a second booster shot of the Pfizer and Moderna coronavirus vaccines for people 50 and older. The agency also authorized a second booster for Americans 12 and older who are immune-compromised, such as those who have undergone solid organ transplants. The additional shot can be given at least four months after a first booster for both groups.
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
Reuters

CDC recommends second COVID booster shot for some people

March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday updated its recommendation to allow certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 to receive an additional booster dose of COVID-19 vaccines. The additional booster is allowed for only those that received an...
Daily Californian

I really hate to do this, but

I’ve become accustomed to canceling on people. Whether it’s because I’m sick or because I have so much work to do from when I was sick, canceling is a common occurrence. Grappling with the intense guilt that comes with telling someone for the 10th time that month that I just can’t make it has been difficult, to say the least.
Click10.com

Do I still need to wear a mask on a plane?

After the past couple years of living through a global pandemic, it seems as though most of us are itching to get in some good travel time. Whatever travel means to you -- going somewhere domestic or internationally -- if you’re looking at flying somewhere, you might be wondering what the requirements are, currently, regarding face masks.
