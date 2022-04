A mother and her four kids are now safe in Southwest Florida after escaping Ukraine. Hear her story of leaving her husband behind and the long road she took to get here. An unimaginable journey they never dreamed they’d ever take. Olga Skrypak came from Ukraine and is just relieved to be here. “We got in the plane, and I just… I could breathe,” said Skrypak.

