Phyllis Nesbitt

At the cabin, Liam waves Brooke in the door as he concludes a work call. He can see his mother-in-law isn’t okay and asks how he can help. Brooke is looking for Hope. Liam encourages her to talk to him if she needs to unload. Brooke says that means a lot and opens up that everything happened so quickly. It’s all her fault, but she just misses her husband. Brooke is still mystified as to why she did what she did. Liam questions her handing Ridge over to Taylor on a silver platter. Brooke admits she offered him a divorce. Liam is aghast and urges her to go fight for her marriage. Brooke agrees, hugs him, and takes off.

