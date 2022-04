SALISBURY, Maryland – It was an even game between the Maryland Eastern Shore baseball team and visiting George Washington University, heading into the seventh inning locked up 3-3. Following a series of walks, a hit by pitch, and a pair of singles, the Hawks found themselves down 8-3 by the time they were up to bat in the bottom of the inning, which would be the final score.

