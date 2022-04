Ian Plott tallied six goals and two assists to lead Morristown past Lenape Valley 15-3 in Morristown. Thomas Gleichman also posted four goals and an assist for Morristown (1-0) with David Votapek scoring two goals to go along with three assists. Eric Rider had two goals and two assists with Jack Byrne tallying a goal and two assists. Aidan Clarke and Connor Ross had an assist each.

MORRISTOWN, NJ ・ 22 HOURS AGO