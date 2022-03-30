The Arctic is Melting – and Fast

The North and South Poles both reported extreme warm temperatures over the weekend, reaching record highs that alarmed climate scientists. The Concordia research base, a French-Italian research facility and the most remote research base in the world, reported a record -11.5 degrees celsius (11.3 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday, climate researcher Stefano Di Battista tweeted that day. That’s about 70 degrees warmer than average, the Washington Post first reported—Eastern Antarctica, where Concordia is based, typically reports temperatures around minus-50 or minus-60 this time of year. Temperatures nearing zero or 10 degrees celsius constitute a “massive heat wave,” the Capital Weather Gang wrote in their report on Friday evening.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO