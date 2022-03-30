ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Cassie Rentfrow

By Dean Jackson
whatzup.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLegend has it, Cassie Rentfrow got her start with a children’s karaoke microphone. Preschool dance classes gave way to choir and the FAME Young Composer project with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic: all before middle school. Later, she got a taste of musical...

whatzup.com

Comments / 0

