Bowling Green, KY

Political Science major reflects on research, internships, and study abroad opportunities at WKU

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMadelynn Einhorn is a senior from Oakwood, Ohio, double majoring in Political Science and Economics with a certificate in Geographic Information Systems. She initially came to WKU because she was recruited for the WKU Forensics team and has continued to build on that experience throughout her college career. She states, “The...

Herald-Dispatch

Huntington native awarded scholarship to study abroad

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Two Shepherd University students have been awarded U.S. Department of State Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarships to study abroad. Peter Proctor, a global studies major from Huntington, and Joanna Hernandez, a political science major from Kearneysville, were each chosen to receive scholarships, according to a news release.
HUNTINGTON, WV
El Paso News

UTEP helps students study abroad via Passport Grant

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to cooperation between the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) officials and students, a new program is helping study abroad applicants make their travel/learning dreams come true. University officials share that, prior to the pandemic, nearly one third of UTEP study abroad...
EL PASO, TX
The Lantern

College of Arts and Sciences podcast highlights work of faculty

Paul Kotheimer (left), David Staley (center) and Douglas Dangler (right) after the recording of a 2018 “Voices” episode. Credit: Courtesy of Douglas Dangler. Medieval Parisian shopping , the metaverse and the inner ear are all subjects covered in the “Voices of Excellence from the College of Arts and Sciences” podcast.
