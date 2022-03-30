Political Science major reflects on research, internships, and study abroad opportunities at WKU

This paper explores the abstraction of classical physics and applies several metrics that explore the evolution of social opinion. These metrics include an abstraction of Newtonian kinematics: mass, position, speed, acceleration, and Newtonian dynamics, an abstraction of force. Poll data is fit to a 2nd-order polynomial and a logistic function. These fits are used to understand the acceleration of opinion shift, and we explore recent social, cultural, and environmental trends, such as views on global climate change. We compare our results with the evolution of communication technologies and time spent on devices over the past 120 years. We show that the model connects the evolution in opinion with an abstraction of a Galilean concept: acceleration is independent of mass. Finally, we discuss the model of social polarization and the non-linear effect of media such as echo chambers.

