Fred Taylor claimed that Georgia offered him money in its recruiting bid, which he took before going to Florida. On the “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast with Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back was asked to verify rumors that Georgia gave him a duffel bag with anywhere from $30,000 to $50,000 to commit with the Bulldogs instead of the Gators.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO