Newark, NJ

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center Celebrates International Jazz Day With Free Performances By 100+ Student Musicians, Mayor Baraka, And More

By AMT PUBLIC RELATIONS
allaboutjazz.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) today announced a free musical celebration in honor of International Jazz Day April 30 featuring performances by 100+ young New Jersey musicians with special guest Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. Co-produced by NJPAC, City Verses, and Jazz House Kids, this popular concert unites youth musicians...

www.allaboutjazz.com

ARTnews

Artist Award Roundup: Camille Turner Receives Toronto Biennial’s Artist Prize, Three Winners for Frankenthaler Climate Art Awards, and More

Click here to read the full article. The Toronto Biennial of Art in Canada, which opened to the public over the weekend, has named the two artists who have won prizes for their contributions to this year’s exhibition. They are Camille Turner, who won the Artist Prize, and Aycoobo / Wilson Rodríguez, who won the Emerging Artist Prize. Each winner will receive CAD$10,000 ($8,000). In June, the Biennial will also award two new prizes: Audience Artist Prize and Programs Prize, both selected by online voting. At the exhibition, which runs through June 5, Turner is showing a three-channel video installation, Nave,...
VISUAL ART
