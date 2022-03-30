The New Jersey Performing Arts Center Celebrates International Jazz Day With Free Performances By 100+ Student Musicians, Mayor Baraka, And More
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) today announced a free musical celebration in honor of International Jazz Day April 30 featuring performances by 100+ young New Jersey musicians with special guest Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. Co-produced by NJPAC, City Verses, and Jazz House Kids, this popular concert unites youth musicians...www.allaboutjazz.com
