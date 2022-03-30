ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Fleury, Wild beat Flyers 4-1, extend win streak to 7 games

By Associated Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves and won his second straight start for Minnesota, and...

