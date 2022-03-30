ASU women's tennis hopes Argyrokastriti returning is solution to mid-season woes

The Trojans’ season ended in a two-point, first-round loss to Miami in the NCAA Tournament. It was a game the Trojans could have won if any one of several things played out differently. Miami went on to win two more games in the Tournament and the Hurricanes’ success took some of the sting out of the loss. Miami was not an ordinary ten seed; they had a very good three-guard combination that scored and defended at a very high level. USC finished the season 26-8, but struggled over the last few weeks, losing four of their final five games. Still, this season was another step in the uphill climb of Trojan basketball under Andy Enfield. It is becoming common for the Trojans to win 20+ games, finish in the top-tier of the Pac-12, play in the NCAA Tournament and be one of the better defensive teams in the country. To the extent there is an unsatisfied feeling after the quick exit from March Madness, it is because Enfield’s program has risen to a level where success is expected. That is a very big accomplishment in itself for USC basketball. The question now is whether Enfield’s teams can continue the climb upward in the ranks of college basketball.

MIAMI, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO