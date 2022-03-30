ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

ASU women's tennis hopes Argyrokastriti returning is solution to mid-season woes

statepress.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen heading into conference play earlier this month, ASU women's tennis was poised as Pac-12 championship contenders at No. 17 in the country, just one spot behind UCLA, according to the March 2 International Tennis Association rankings. However, now halfway through conference competition, No. 32 ASU now sits at...

www.statepress.com

Pyramid

Prolific senior class departs for BYU women’s basketball

The core of the senior class for the BYU women’s basketball team is unique and their contributions may never be duplicated. Paisley Harding, Maria Albiero, Sara Hamson and Tegan Graham completed their eligibility in 2022. Between them, the four stalwarts combined for 482 games played, 258 starts and 3,765 points during their careers in Provo. Harding, Albiero and Hamson were able to play five seasons due to the COVID bonus campaign allowed by the NCAA and Graham, a transfer from Colgate in 2020-21, was able to add an additional year as well.
PROVO, UT
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Oregon State
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
CBS Sports

Houston volleyball players called out by school's football stars for appearing in racist video

A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
HOUSTON, TX
The Oregonian

Oregon State’s Jarod Lucas, Gianni Hunt head for transfer portal, Roman Silva opts to turn professional

Oregon State students are back on campus from spring break this week, and it’s set off serious roster movement within the men’s basketball program. Oregon State coach Wayne Tinkle held individual player meetings this week upon their return to campus. As a result, third-year guard Jarod Lucas put his name in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday. And on Monday, third-year guard Gianni Hunt did the same.
OREGON STATE
KEYT

Cal Poly hammers Santa Clara with offensive explosion

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Mark Armstrong made the most of his first start this season, driving in four runs with a single, double and walk, while freshman southpaw Noah Larkin allowed just one run and three hits over five innings for his first collegiate win as Cal Poly defeated Santa Clara 15-6 in a non-conference baseball game Tuesday night inside Baggett Stadium.
SANTA CLARA, CA
#Asu#Rice University#University Of Oregon#Pac 12#The Sun Devils
On3.com

Coaching And Player Grades For The 2021-2022 USC Trojans

The Trojans’ season ended in a two-point, first-round loss to Miami in the NCAA Tournament. It was a game the Trojans could have won if any one of several things played out differently. Miami went on to win two more games in the Tournament and the Hurricanes’ success took some of the sting out of the loss. Miami was not an ordinary ten seed; they had a very good three-guard combination that scored and defended at a very high level. USC finished the season 26-8, but struggled over the last few weeks, losing four of their final five games. Still, this season was another step in the uphill climb of Trojan basketball under Andy Enfield. It is becoming common for the Trojans to win 20+ games, finish in the top-tier of the Pac-12, play in the NCAA Tournament and be one of the better defensive teams in the country. To the extent there is an unsatisfied feeling after the quick exit from March Madness, it is because Enfield’s program has risen to a level where success is expected. That is a very big accomplishment in itself for USC basketball. The question now is whether Enfield’s teams can continue the climb upward in the ranks of college basketball.
MIAMI, FL

