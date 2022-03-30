Dnc Multimedia Corporation. (CNM) Earnings

Lockheed Martin Corporation's (NYSE:LMT) short percent of float has fallen 15.08% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.91 million shares sold short, which is 1.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.

