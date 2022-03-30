Dnc Multimedia Corporation. (CNM) Earnings

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For March 28, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Science Applications International Corporation SAIC to report quarterly earnings at $1.23 per share on revenue of $1.77 billion before the opening bell. SAIC shares gained 2.6% to $94.00 in after-hours trading. Coinbase Global Inc COIN is...
Benzinga

CooTek (Cayman): Q4 Earnings Insights

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 02:04 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CooTek (Cayman) beat estimated earnings by 170.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.007 versus an estimate of $-0.01. Revenue was down $48.08 million from the same...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32. ZTO Express (Cayman) bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

(LMT) - Analyzing Lockheed Martin Corporation's Short Interest

Lockheed Martin Corporation's (NYSE:LMT) short percent of float has fallen 15.08% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.91 million shares sold short, which is 1.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:LLL) stock moved upwards by 201.7% to $6.03 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 74.6 million shares is 175225.2% of JX Luxventure's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.7 million.
Benzinga

(NEM) - Analyzing Newmont Corporation's Short Interest

Newmont Corporation's (NYSE:NEM) short percent of float has fallen 16.67% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 8.75 million shares sold short, which is 1.1% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

UiPath Shares Plunge 20% Post Q4 Earnings – Read Why

UiPath Inc PATH reported fourth-quarter revenue growth of 39.4% year-over-year to $289.7 million, beating the consensus estimate of $283.57 million. ARR of $925.3 million (+59% Y/Y) and a Net new ARR of $106.9 million (+72% Y/Y). UiPath clocked and adjusted EPS of $0.05, beating the consensus of $0.03. Its gross...
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

Looking Into Coinbase Global Inc. - Class A Common Stock's Recent Short Interest

Coinbase Global Inc. - Class A Common Stock's (NASDAQ:COIN) short percent of float has fallen 12.38% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 6.66 million shares sold short, which is 4.53% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.4 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Why Did Truist Lower IGM Biosciences' Price Target?

Truist has lowered the price target on IGM Biosciences Inc IGMS to $74 from $80. The analyst Asthika Goonewardene says that the lower price target reflects the Company's Q4 results, deal financials, and increased cost to IGM Biosciences in its Sanofi SA SNY collaboration deal. However, the analyst keeps a...
401ktv.com

Private Equity Guidance from the DOL 2.0

Private equity guidance is here. Or is it? Use of private equity within qualified plans has been an outstanding question for quite some time. Should private equity investments be allowed in the plan’s investment lineup? It is a puzzling question with no easy answer. Carol Buckmann, founding partner and...
