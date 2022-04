NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA bowling team was all smiles Wednesday afternoon when they learned they had earned an at-large bid into the NCAA national tournament. “You are worried about getting in,” coach Amber Lemke said. “It is so competitive to get in so once you are in there is a sense of relief that now you have something to work for and play for.”

