War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Volunteers assemble sand bags to protect a monument in Kyiv even as Russia vows to scale back its attacks on the city /AFP

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

- Talks not 'too promising': Kremlin -

The Kremlin plays down hopes of a breakthrough following Tuesday's peace talks in Istanbul, saying there was nothing "too promising" from the discussions.

The remarks contrast the positive assessment of Russian's main negotiator who said the two sides had made progress on the issues of Ukrainian neutrality -- a key Russian demand -- and that Russian forces would "radically" scale back their attacks in northern Ukraine as a result.

- Northern city 'shelled all night' -

Authorities in the northern city of Chernigiv say the area was "shelled all night" despite Russia's pledge to "radically" reduce fire there and around the capital Kyiv.

AFP reporters also hear explosions around the flashpoint Kyiv suburb of Irpin.

A Ukrainian defence ministry spokesman says there has been a "partial movement" of Russian troops away from Kyiv and Chernigiv but no "mass removal."

The Pentagon warns the redeployed troops could be preparing a "major" offensive elsewhere.

- Kyiv suburb 'half destroyed' -

The mayor of the Kyiv suburb of Irpin says at least 200 people have been killed and more than half of the town destroyed in the fierce battle to control the western gateway to the capital.

He says that the town, which was retaken by Ukraine from Russian forces this week, is still being shelled by Russian forces.

- War crimes warning -

The United Nations human rights chief says that Russia's widespread and indiscriminate attacks in populated areas of Ukraine could amount to "war crimes". She says her office has received "credible allegations" that Russia has used cluster munitions in populated areas.

- Sugar probe -

Russia's anti-monopoly agency says it is probing five leading sugar suppliers over what it calls "unfounded" price hikes and shortages in the wake of Western sanctions. Russians have been stockpiling sugar for fear of sharp price hikes linked to the war in Ukraine.

- Red Cross warehouse hit -

Russian strikes targeted a Red Cross facility in the destroyed southern port city of Mariupol, according to Ukrainian ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova.

She says the building, which was marked with a red cross on a white background, the symbol of the agency which helps people affected by war, was targeted in air and artillery strikes. A Red Cross spokeswoman says a warehouse was hit. There is no information yet on casualties.

- 'Taken by force' to Russia -

Mariupol denounces what it called the forced evacuation of people to Russia from one of its maternity hospitals.

The mayor's office says more than 70 people "were taken by force by the occupiers" from the hospital and that in total 20,000 Mariupol residents have been taken "against their will" to Russia.

There is no way of independently verifying the information.

- Russia-China unity -

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says Russia and China are pursuing a "multipolar, just, democratic" world order on his first visit to Moscow's key ally since the invasion of Ukraine.

China responds by saying that "China-Russia cooperation has no limits".

Lavrov will this week also visit India, which, like China, has avoided condemning the Russian invasion.

- 1 million on food aid -

The UN says it is feeding one million people in Ukraine, but warns more are going hungry, with adults skipping meals so children can eat.

- Four million refugees -

More than four million Ukrainians have fled the country since the start of the war, the UN says.