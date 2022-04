The Nixon Mustangs went into extra innings to beat the United Longhorns Tuesday. Nixon came out victorious as it defeated United 3-2 in eight innings. The game was a back-and-forth affair as the two teams rarely gave ground to the other. What separated them was the Mustangs' play in the eighth frame as they drove in two runs compared to the Longhorn' one run. Joey Gamez claimed the win on the mound for Nixon. The righty went seven innings, allowing a run on four hits, striking out 12. Billy Winans threw an inning in relief out of the...

