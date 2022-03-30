SQL Agnostic Queries: Using SQL-Agnostic Parsing

Hello folks, if you want to learn SQL and Database fundamentals or want to improve your SQL skills, and are looking for free resources like books and online courses then you have come to the right place. In this article, I am going to share my favorite free online courses to learn SQL from Udemy, Coursera, Pluralsight, and other popular online learning websites. If you want to become a better programmer or better developer then learning SQL is really important as it’s one of the key skills for any programmer or software developer. This list includes a free SQL course from Udemy, a popular online portal to learn popular databases like Oracle, PostgreSQL, and Microsoft SQL Server. Yes, I have tried hard to include free courses on different databases so that you can choose the right course for you. As you already know, SQL is one of the essential and timeless skills and much more important than any fancy library or framework you are thinking to learn. If you ask me which two skills every programmer should have, I would say SQL and UNIX; these two have survived for a long time and will survive for many coming decades. SQL is also exciting; once you get the hang of it, you would love to write queries and analyze your queries' performance.

