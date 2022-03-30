ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SQL Agnostic Queries: Using SQL-Agnostic Parsing

hackernoon.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA good SQL agnostic query engine can account for all the differences. It makes queries much less complex to write and users see a single unified representation of all the data available to them and get answers in an easy-to-use format. Learning how to query data from databases is...

hackernoon.com

TechRadar

Microsoft Azure developers targeted with flood of malicious npm packages

More than 200 malicious npm packages were recently removed from the npm registry, security experts have confirmed. The goal of the packages was to steal personally identifiable information (PII) from the endpoints of Microsoft Azure developers. As per a report from The Register, security firm JFrog’s automated analysis of the...
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Use Kong Ingress Controller with Spring Boot Services

Since 2003, I have used IntelliJas my primary tool for developing applications and services. When you can write your components, services, and applications with a simple text editor and terminal session, you’ll end up with the same compiled Java code. Using Spring Boot Services and Kubernetes, we get the following advantages: A collection of Spring Boot-base Docker containers are placed into a “Pod” to act as a single application. This allows each Spring Boot service to be laser-focused on the resulting API.
SOFTWARE
protocol.com

Containers are now a big business at AWS. But the competition is fierce.

When it comes to containers, AWS customers have moved from “we’re interested” and “we are starting to run some applications in it” to “we could think about running significant chunks of our business on it” over the last couple of years, according to Deepak Singh, AWS’ VP of compute services.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Render Lists using Infinite Scroll in AngularJS

Angular 7+ gives us access to a new virtual scrolling behavior in the Material Component Development Kit (CDK) It provides tools for looping over data that only renders elements when they are visible in the viewport. It provides a better and more dynamic way of rendering long lists of items in DOM efficiently. With an increase in data size it will slow our application, it will start bloating our DOM and page with a long list of data. It will improve page performance and the data loading experience.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Why you Should Choose AngularJS over React in 2022

Google created and maintains the Angular platform and framework. With the help of HTML, it is possible to create websites, web applications, single-page applications, and progressive web applications utilizing the JavaScript programming language. With its unequaled code reusability, cross-platform app development, data binding, basic templating, and deep linking, it’s a comprehensive client-side solution for enterprise-side web apps. The most recent version of Angular, Angular 13, was published in November 2021.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

9 Best Machine Learning, AI, and Data Science Internships in 2022

The Top 9 ML, AI, and Data Science Internships to consider for 2022. Motional is looking for Machine Learning interns to join its team for Summer 2022. Apple is looking to hire an AI/ML intern interested in Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing, Optimization, and Reinforcement Learning. Tesla is also looking for a Deep Learning intern for a minimum of 12 weeks, full time, starting in May or June 2022. Applicants must have a Master’s degree or Ph.D. in Computer Science, Robotics, or a related field to apply.
SCIENCE
hackernoon.com

How to Start Your Friendship with Selenide

Java testing framework TestNG and JUnit are the most popular ones. I usually use Maven for Java projects, but I will use Gradle(https://gradle.org/install/) this time. Stackoverflow is (almost) all developers' (right after Google) second favourite site (after Google) StackOverflow is our first test, and we will start coding in this section as soon as possible. Using the Java Development Kit you will need the latest Open JDK 17.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Dates in JavaScript are Broken. Who Shall Fix them?

The main Javascript date constructor is called Date, but Javascript only supports date times. It is based off code that was found to be buggy and problematic in Java, leaving it full of issues. All Javascript dates are Unix timestamps underneath. Javascript dates with no time specified default to midnight on that given day. Javascript does not implement dates - every date has a time case, with a time associated with it. Javascript has many quirks and common pitfalls with Javascript's Date constructor, so you can avoid them.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Why Do You Need a Cancellation Token in C# for Tasks?

When you run a task in C it may take a while to execute it. In some cases, you would like to cancel such a long operation. A CancellationToken(https://://://.ms.com/en-us/dotnet/api//system.threading.cancellating.tasks?view=net-6.0) enables cooperative cancellation between threads, thread pool work items, or Task(http://www.msn.org/s/windows-windows-tasks) The algorithm follows an algorithm to create an object that signals cancellation to the token. Pass the `CancellatedTokenSource.Token` property as a token object to the task.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

Maven vs Gradle: How to Choose the Right Build Tool

Build automation is an important aspect of software development. This refers to the process of automating tasks required to convert source code into executable programs. In this article, we will compare the two most popular build tools for Java development: Maven and Gradle. Maven uses a declarative style and XML syntax. Gradle is a modern build system that also uses a declarative approach, but the developer can easily extend building logic because build scripts are written in Groovy DSL or Kotlin DSL.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

Thinking Critically About Monorepos and Why Its an Unhealthy Engineering Practice

More and more developer teams are turning their backs on monorepos, instead choosing to liberate code to separate repositories. Many engineering teams have learnt the hard way that they don’t have the resources to support such architectural patterns. As the monorepo scales, deploying all software for every change quickly becomes impractical. Continuous Deployment is dependent on loosely-coupled services being separated by strictly-defined interfaces. Monorepos add complexity, risk and overhead to the process of deploying changes to software.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Should anyone build a Mobile App in Python?

Just 1% of Python developers only use the programming language for mobile app development. See how mobile development in Python works, as well as the benefits and drawbacks of doing so, and why it can be a good option for entrepreneurs. Python is ranked fourth among the most popular technologies, third among the languages most beloved by developers, and first, among the programming languages, developers express interest in, according to the Stack Overflow survey. The syntactical structure of Python makes it easier to read as C or Java code because of the different coding patterns.
SOFTWARE
hackernoon.com

How to Use Memes to Understand Object Oriented Programming

Object-Oriented Programming (OOP) languages, like JavaScript and Python, organize software design around data that is formatted in objects, rather than function or logic. First, I’ll cover the basics: objects, classes, instance, and methods. Then, I’ll briefly explain the four main pillars of OOP design: Encapsulation, Abstraction, Inheritance, and Polymorphism. Objects An object is data formatted to represent a real-world object that has a state and behavior.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

How Machine Generated Virtual Assistants can 10x Your Productivity in 2022

They can help you get an appointment or order a pizza, find the best ticket deals and bring your attention to the fact you are spending a lot on entertainment instead of investments. We are talking about AI virtual assistants, which have already become a familiar part of our daily lives. But what technologies are under the hood of AI assistants and how can you leverage them in your business? Find all the answers in this article.
COMPUTERS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Moving ATMs Into the Future With Cash Recycling

Single-function automated teller machines (ATMs) are on the way out, and worldwide deployment of multifunction automated deposit terminals (ADTs) is projected to grow 8% by 2026, even as the overall number of deployed ATMs declines. The Asia-Pacific market led the world in deployment of ADTs in 2020 at 61%, compared to North America, where just 34% of ATMs did more than dispense cash. At the same time, consumers still do a lot of their banking through ATMs. Even though just 11% of consumers in a September 2021 PYMNTS study rated ATMs as their most-used banking channel, 41% said they use ATMs for some portion of their banking engagement.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

Is PHP a Dead Language [Part 2]

Arthur Tkachenko, David Smooke, Limarc Ambalina and khunshan discuss the death of PHP in a Slogging forum thread. Limarc: "To kill PHP they need to kill WordPress and Woo, that looks impossible. To kill. WordPress and. Woo.com/slogging-insights-mu4k346e that looks. impossible that that. looks impossible that already looks impossible. How often is PHP used? How often it is used by 25%, I think you can't say it is dead :rolling_on_the_floor_laughing:
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

What is the Future of the Data Engineer? - 6 Industry Drivers

I interview Maxime Beauchemin, creator of Apache Airflow and Apache Superset, on the future of the data engineer. We ask if being a data engineer is still the worst seat at the table and identify 6 things changing the profession including: 1. The increasing speed of ETL and analytics 2. Increasing difficulty in gaining consensus on governance 3. Change management issues 4. Data immutability and transformation 5. Role specialization 6. Operational creep.
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

What Exactly is Filecoin's Upcoming Virtual Machine (FVM)?

Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) aims to introduce programmability of smart contracts to Filecoin network. FVM will be the first to be compatible with EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine), so that Solidity developers can deploy smart contracts on Filecoin faster. All data-related applications can be implemented in the Filecoin platform, such as DeFi, NFT, GameFi, Metaverse, and decentralized Dapps. The ultimate goal is to build a new generation of Internet transmission protocols and reshape the Internet!
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Check Out These 8 Free SQL Courses to Learn About Oracle, MySQL, and SQL Server

Hello folks, if you want to learn SQL and Database fundamentals or want to improve your SQL skills, and are looking for free resources like books and online courses then you have come to the right place. In this article, I am going to share my favorite free online courses to learn SQL from Udemy, Coursera, Pluralsight, and other popular online learning websites. If you want to become a better programmer or better developer then learning SQL is really important as it’s one of the key skills for any programmer or software developer. This list includes a free SQL course from Udemy, a popular online portal to learn popular databases like Oracle, PostgreSQL, and Microsoft SQL Server. Yes, I have tried hard to include free courses on different databases so that you can choose the right course for you. As you already know, SQL is one of the essential and timeless skills and much more important than any fancy library or framework you are thinking to learn. If you ask me which two skills every programmer should have, I would say SQL and UNIX; these two have survived for a long time and will survive for many coming decades. SQL is also exciting; once you get the hang of it, you would love to write queries and analyze your queries' performance.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Develop XR With Oracle Cloud Ep 2: Property Graphs, Data Visualization, and Metaverse

Develop XR applications and experiences with Oracle, explore Property Graphs and Analytics, Data Visualization, and Metaverse collaboration. Architect and Developer Advocate, Microservices with Oracle Database. XR/Hololens Developer. NEWABOUT PAGE. In part 2 of this series on developing XR applications and experiences, explore Property Graphs and Analytics, Data Visualization, and Metaverse...
SOFTWARE

