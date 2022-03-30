ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How a Solo Developer Can Make $1,100,000 Per Month

hackernoon.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMetsainc: It's possible for a solo developer to build a profitable microstartup to pay the bills and live life on their own terms.168 solo developers on my website MicroFounder has chosen option (b) and they're building their startups as solo developers. Most are making up to $5,000 per month and 80%...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackernoon.com

What Makes a Good Blog Post that’ll Convert Leads to Customers

A good blog post will influence your leads from the top of your content market funnel through the middle and most likely till the bottom of closing. Content marketing is estimated to be worth approximately 413 billion dollars in 2021 and even head over to $600billion in 2024. Content strategy that feeds your reader’s cravings would place your company on top of hot trends in whichever industry you’re in would be worth $600 billion in 2024, according to Semrush. How each of your blog posts addresses the search intents you discovered during your customer research determines the success of your strategy funnel.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

11 Ways to Use Social Media to Promote Your Fintech Company

The fintech industry is growing rapidly and more users are embracing the new financial technologies because of their innovativeness, simplicity, and cost. Social media is the fastest way to reach your potential clients. Facebook remains the largest social media platform with over 2.9 billion monthly active users. Facebook has been able to grow the number of active users to over 2 billion in just a few years. Instagram has some stats you should know about some of some of the most important social media platforms you should consider.
INTERNET
pymnts.com

French Court Fines Google $2M for ‘Abusive’ Developer Practices

A French court has fined Google $2.2 million (€2 million) for what the country’s government has described as “abusive” dealings with developers on its app store. As Bloomberg reported Tuesday (March 29), the Paris Commercial Court has also ruled Google must also update seven clauses from its contracts that included a 30% commission on revenues generated by developers on Google’s Play store.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microfounder#Mrr
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other tech giants are finally mandating a return to the office

It’s been over two years since many employees working for America’s biggest tech giants have been required to work in the office. Like most office workers, they’ve spent a significant amount of time working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But those hoping working from home would last forever will be a bit disappointed. Some of the world’s biggest tech companies have announced a mandatory return to the office, reports Deadline. These include:
BUSINESS
BGR.com

How to set your Gmail account to self-destruct

Gmail has come a long way in its nearly 18-year history (it hits that milestone in April), as a key part of what’s now a 50-year history of email as a medium. The search giant quickly set itself apart from the pack as far as email is concerned when the product launched in 2004. Enhanced search capability, 1 GB of free storage and more helped the new service quickly do for Mail what Search did for scouring the web. And Google continues to flesh out the product with so many other features today.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Android Authority

Does Facebook notify when you screenshot?

Screenshotting is a quick way to capture a moment on social media. However, the function has made it that nothing posted is ever permanent. Even with services like Snapchat that are temporary by nature, there are ways around saving its content. Therefore, alerts that someone has taken screenshots are used as a privacy measure. Does Facebook follow suit and notify when you screenshot?
INTERNET
Vice

Amazon Is Bombarding Workers With Union-Busting Messages

Warehouse workers at New York City’s largest Amazon warehouse, known as JFK8, will begin voting Friday on whether to unionize with Amazon Labor Union, an independent union that formed at the warehouse last year. If the union wins, JFK8 would become the first unionized Amazon warehouse in the United...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
makeuseof.com

Why Do So Many VPN Services Collect Tracking Data on Their Sites?

VPNs are an excellent tool you can use to level up your online privacy and security. However, it may come as a surprise to you to learn that many VPN companies collect tracking data on their websites. So why do so many VPN platforms collect cookie data on their sites?...
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Well…Facebook has a TikTok now

Facebook’s TikTok (that sounds wrong) was spotted a couple of days ago by social media consultant Matt Navarra. The account had acquired a blue checkmark, indicating its verified status. But its lack of content and somewhat odd bio — “We believe people can do more together, than alone.” (Why the comma?!) — still made us question whether this was really Facebook’s account. In addition, the account’s bio links out to the Facebook app on Google Play, not the Facebook website or some sort of official communication channel.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
hackernoon.com

How to Use Kong Ingress Controller with Spring Boot Services

Since 2003, I have used IntelliJas my primary tool for developing applications and services. When you can write your components, services, and applications with a simple text editor and terminal session, you’ll end up with the same compiled Java code. Using Spring Boot Services and Kubernetes, we get the following advantages: A collection of Spring Boot-base Docker containers are placed into a “Pod” to act as a single application. This allows each Spring Boot service to be laser-focused on the resulting API.
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

How to make a new or existing post on Facebook shareable

How to make sure the right eyes see your content. Facebook encourages us to share everything about our lives, but some things are best suited to particular audiences. For example, your mother or your boss doesn’t need to know about that amazing party you went to last night, where you were so drunk, you went home with a traffic cone. So when posting something, ask yourself “who needs to see this and who doesn’t?”. Here’s a rundown on the various Facebook privacy settings and how to set each one.
INTERNET
hackernoon.com

Behind the Scenes of Publishing Startups and Noonies Winners

Members of the HackerNoon team -- located in different parts of the world-- worked in unison to deliver over a thousand individualized awards to our internet family for Valentine's Day. Below is what it looks like in the final few moments (hours) before a remote team finalizes two large internet campaigns. This part of the initiative consisted of our developers deploying scripts to create individual awards and tech pages, updating the messaging on the websites, our designer making any final tweaks if needed, properly compiling/auditing email lists and CSVs, and making sure marketing copy for emails and blog posts reflected any and all final changes. It further included a last-minute audit, to make sure thousands of newly created worked as intended. Plus somehow it seems Linh managed to get a meeting in between there. Shook. The below thread has been edited to a more reader-friendly size, initially, we had about 103 replies.
ECONOMY
hackernoon.com

A Smart Contract Ecosystem For Plug-n-Play dApp Development

Bunzz is a Web3 development platform that allows you to easily deploy a DApp by combining modularized smart contracts like Legos. We want to support OSS developers in the Web3 space. We aim to scale the number of smart contract libraries to become a highly valuable DApp development platform. We are considering a mechanism whereby Module developers will be paid Bunzz Tokens when uploading smart contract modules to the Bunzz Repository and whenever they are used in other DApp projects. We would love to have your feedback.
COMPUTERS
hackernoon.com

Why Are Bosses Against Remote Work?

“In the US, a whopping 72% of managers currently supervising remote workers would prefer all their subordinates to be in the office, according to recent research for the Society for Human Resource Management, seen by BBC Worklife in July.”. Abeer. Waiting for CAPTCHAs to be replaced by Voight-Kampff tests. NEWABOUT...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Commerce Delivery No Sure Bet for Uber, and Platforms, Eyeing Amazon

At first glance, online platforms are built to be extended. Adding a range of services and products, adjacent to one another, but also connected, matches supply and demand across a continuum of activities. Thus, for the Ubers and the Airbnbs and the Lyfts and whole host of others, core businesses...
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy