DIRTY HONEY Joined Onstage By NEW YORK RANGERS Goalie HENRIK LUNDQVIST

Miranda Lambert is heading to Sin City. The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year just announced her very first Las Vegas Residency, Velvet Rodeo, which will take place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater. I truly don’t think there’s anything she can’t do at this point, from owning her own clothing line to being the only female artist with a bar on Broadway in Nashville, this Vegas residency is another massive milestone for Miranda in her career. The […] The post Miranda Lambert Is Heading To Las Vegas For Her ‘Velvet Rodeo’ Residency This Fall first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO