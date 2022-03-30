Irisin protects against vascular calcification by activating autophagy and inhibiting NLRP3-mediated vascular smooth muscle cell pyroptosis in chronic kidney disease

Claudins, the integral tight junction proteins that regulate paracellular permeability and cell polarity, are frequently dysregulated in cancer; however, their roles in regulating EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitors (EGFR-TKIs) resistance in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) are unknown. To this end, we performed GEO dataset analysis and identified that claudin1 was a critical regulator of EGFR-TKI resistance in NSCLC cells. We also found that claudin1, which was highly induced by continuous gefitinib treatment, was significantly upregulated in EGFR-TKI-resistant NSCLC cells. By knocking down claudin1 in cell lines and xenograft models, we established that gefitinib resistance was decreased. Moreover, claudin1 knockdown suppressed the expression levels of pluripotency markers (Oct4, Nanog, Sox2, CD133, and ALDH1A1). Claudin1 loss inhibited phosphorylated AKT (p-AKT) expression and reduced cancer cell stemness by suppressing AKT activation. Furthermore, SKL2001, a Î²-catenin agonist, upregulated the expression levels of claudin1, p-AKT, and pluripotency markers, and 1,25-dihydroxy-vitamin D3 (1,25(OH)2D3) reduced claudin1 expression, AKT activation, and cancer cell stemness by inhibiting Î²-catenin, and suppressed claudin1/AKT pathway mediated cancer stem-like properties and gefitinib resistance. Collectively, inhibition of claudin1-mediated cancer stem-like properties by 1,25(OH)2D3 may decrease gefitinib resistance through the AKT pathway, which may be a promising therapeutic strategy for inhibiting gefitinib resistance in EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinoma.
Comments / 0