Cancer

Irisin protects against vascular calcification by activating autophagy and inhibiting NLRP3-mediated vascular smooth muscle cell pyroptosis in chronic kidney disease

By Qi Pang
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIrisin protects the cardiovascular system against vascular diseases. However, its role in chronic kidney disease (CKD) -associated vascular calcification (VC) and the underlying mechanisms remain unclear. In the present study, we investigated the potential link among Irisin, pyroptosis, and VC under CKD conditions. During mouse vascular smooth muscle cell (VSMC) calcification...

