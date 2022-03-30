ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Correction to: NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: introduction

By Vincent C. Smith
 1 day ago

Correction to: J Perinatol https://doi.org/10.1038/s41372-022-01312-w, published online 14 February 2022. The article "NICU discharge preparation and transition planning: introduction", written by Vincent C. Smith, was originally published electronically on the publisher's internet portal on 14 February 2022 without open access. With the author(s)' decision to opt for Open Choice the copyright...

Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of stress and exercise on the learning performance of horses

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03582-4, published online 04 February 2022. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained a repeated error, where the term "inactive" was incorrectly given as "control." The original Supplementary Information file is provided below. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary...
ANIMALS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Enhancement of and interference among higher order multipole transitions in molecules near a plasmonic nanoantenna

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-13748-4, published online 18 December 2019. In the Acknowledgements section of this article the grant number relating to National Science Centre, Poland given for Karolina SÅ‚owik and Piotr GÅ‚adysz was incorrectly given as project no. 2016/23/G/ST3/0404 and should have been project no. 2016/23/G/ST3/04045. The original article has been corrected.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Correction to: Comment on "ILC1 drive intestinal epithelial and matrix remodeling"

Correction to: Mucosal Immunology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41385-020-00360-9, published online 04 February 2021. The article "Comment on "ILC1 drive intestinal epithelial and matrix remodeling" ", written by Fatima Hariss, Bertrand Meresse, was originally published online on the publisher's internet portal on 4 February 2021 with Open Access under a Creative Commons Attribution (CC BY) license 4.0.
SCIENCE
BBC

Pancreatic cancer: Life-changing medication not given to 40%

Two-fifths of pancreatic cancer patients are not being prescribed medication recommended to improve their lives, a charity has warned. A lack of awareness of pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) means they are not being offered it. Without it, eating can be painful, resulting in little appetite and weight loss. The...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by COPD

A team of researchers from the Netherlands, Germany and the U.S. reports that two drugs show promise in rejuvenating lung epithelial progenitor cells damaged by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). In their study, published in the journal Science Advances, the group identified certain proteins involved in epithelial generation for targeting with prostanoids and tested them under different scenarios. Sean Fortier, Loka Penke and Marc Peters-Golden with the University of Michigan have published a Focus piece in the same journal issue that gives a short history of the use of prostanoids in medical endeavors and outlines the work done by the team in Michigan.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Endometriosis and ovarian cancer genetically tied

University of Queensland researchers have demonstrated a genetic link between endometriosis and ovarian cancer subtypes enabling them to identify potential drug targets for therapy and increasing the understanding of both diseases. Previous studies have shown that endometriosis sufferers have a slightly increased risk of developing epithelial ovarian cancer. Dr. Sally...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Factors linked to excess disability identified in rheumatoid arthritis

(HealthDay)—For patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), higher pain, fatigue, and depressive symptoms are associated with increased odds of being in the high disability trajectory, despite similar levels of inflammation, according to a study published online March 11 in Rheumatology. James M. Gwinnutt, Ph.D., from the University of Manchester in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Post-publication careers: follow-up expeditions reveal avalanches at Dyatlov Pass

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 81 (2022) Cite this article. Correction to: Communications Earth and Environment https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-022-00393-x, published online 24 March 2022. In the original version of this article, the doi for reference 1 was incorrectly given as https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-020-0008. This should have been https://doi.org/10.1038/s43247-020-00081-8....
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Author Correction: In-vivo functional and structural retinal imaging using multiwavelength photoacoustic remote sensing microscopy

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08508-2, published online 16 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Methods section, under the subheading 'Animal preparation',. "Albino rats (NU/NU, Charles River, MA, USA) were imaged to demonstrate the in-vivo capabilities of the system.". "Albino rats (Charles River, MA,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Correction to: Pharmacogenetic interventions to improve outcomes in patients with multimorbidity or prescribed polypharmacy: a systematic review

In the original article, the legends to Figures 1, 2, 3 and 4 were incorrect. The original article has been corrected. School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Trinity College Dublin, Dublin, Ireland. Joseph O'Shea,Â Mark LedwidgeÂ &Â CristÃn Ryan. School of Medicine and Medical Science, University...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Opposite forms of adaptation in mouse visual cortex are controlled by distinct inhibitory microcircuits

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28635-8, published online 24 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5. The titles for Fig. 5a and Fig. 5g were incorrectly given as "SST ChrimsonR (gain ")" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain !)" instead of "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†“)" and "SST ChrimsonR (gain â†‘)", respectively. This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Bioinformatic and cell-based tools for pooled CRISPR knockout screening in mosquitos

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27129-3, published online 24 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the A. coluzzii ortholog of PTP-ER AGAP007118 was incorrectly listed as AGAP028616. In addition, the sentence "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP028616), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)" was corrected to "Target genes included Anopheles orthologs of FKBP12 (AGAP012184), which encodes the cellular binding partner of the mTOR inhibitor rapamycin; EcR (AGAP028634) and usp (AGAP002095), which encode mediators of an antiproliferative transcriptional response to treatment with ecdysone; and PTP-ER(AGAP007118), which encodes a negative regulator of the mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling cascade that can be suppressed by treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib (Fig. 5a; Supplementary Data 3)".
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A deletion affecting an LRR-RLK gene co-segregates with the fruit flat shape trait in peach

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-07022-0, published online 27 July 2017. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article is incomplete. "We thank Cristian Fontich (IRTA) and JesÃºs GarcÃa Brunton (IMIDA) for maintaining and providing peach material. This work received financial support from the Spanish Ministry of Economy and...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Differences in cognitive functions between cytomegalovirus-infected and cytomegalovirus-free university students: a case control study

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-018-23637-3, published online 28 March 2018. The authors are retracting this article. After the publication of the article, J. Gottfried and H. Cigler brought to our attention that the results of the permutation tests for contaminated data in the explorative part of the study were incorrect. We checked the program used in the present study (and recommended by us to be used in future studies) to find out that it has illogically coded infected (0) and uninfected (1) individuals. Due to this error, our explanation of why the CMV-infected subjects have on average higher intelligence than the CMV-free subjects (due to contamination of the later subset with false-negative individuals with old infections and therefore very low levels of both anti-CMV antibodies and intelligence) was wrong. Therefore, the results of our permutation tests falsify, rather than support, the suggested model.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Relative effects of land conversion and land-use intensity on terrestrial vertebrate diversity

The Supplementary Software was inadvertently omitted from the original version of the published article. This has now been corrected in the HTML version of the Article. Department of Botany and Biodiversity Research, University of Vienna, Rennweg 14, 1030, Vienna, Austria. Philipp Semenchuk,Â Christoph Plutzar,Â Franz Essl,Â Johannes WesselyÂ &Â Stefan...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study of skin biopsies offers potential as new diagnostic marker for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

Researchers of the Neuroplasticity and Regeneration Group of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona (UAB) and of the Functional Unit for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis at the Hospital del Mar have identified the presence of an ALS biomarker in the skin of the patients. This specific protein, TDP-43, is present outside the nucleus of skin cells of patients. The presence in the skin of an elevated number of cells with this abnormality allows to predict whether the patient has the disease or not, apart from how far it has progressed.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Global leadership initiative in malnutrition (GLIM) criteria using hand-grip strength adequately predicts postoperative complications and long-term survival in patients underwent radical gastrectomy for gastric cancer

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The present study aims to investigate whether malnutrition defined by the Global Leadership Initiative in Malnutrition (GLIM) criteria using hand-grip strength (HGS) adequately predict postoperative complications and long-term survival in patients underwent radical gastrectomy for gastric cancer in a similar manner to GLIM-defined malnutrition using skeletal muscle index (SMI).
HEALTH

Comments / 0

