Oakland, CA

3 ways BlackRock can do better on sustainable finance

GreenBiz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article was originally published on WRI. When BlackRock Chairman Larry Fink speaks, the investment world tends to listen. BlackRock is, after all, the world’s biggest asset manager, with a record $10 trillion in assets under management. Parsing the details of his annual letter to companies has become...

www.greenbiz.com

