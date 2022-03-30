ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UK judges resign from Hong Kong court over China's crackdown on dissent

By Michael Holden, Greg Torode
Reuters
Reuters
 2 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hml3_0etuH0bS00

LONDON/HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Two senior British judges, including the president of the UK Supreme Court, resigned from Hong Kong's highest court on Wednesday because of a sweeping national security law imposed by China cracking down on dissent in the former British colony.

Robert Reed, who heads Britain's top judicial body, said that he and colleague Patrick Hodge would relinquish their roles with immediate effect as non-permanent judges on the Hong Kong Court of Final Appeal (CFA).

"I have concluded, in agreement with the government, that the judges of the Supreme Court cannot continue to sit in Hong Kong without appearing to endorse an administration which has departed from values of political freedom, and freedom of expression," Reed said in a statement.

Britain, which handed Hong Kong back to China in 1997, has said the security law that punishes offences like subversion with up to life imprisonment has been used to curb dissent and freedoms. London also says the law is a breach of the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration that paved the way for the handover.

Many of the city's democratic campaigners have been arrested, detained or forced into exile, civil society groups shuttered and liberal media outlets forced to close under a security crackdown since the law was enacted in June 2020.

Beijing says the law has brought stability to Hong Kong, rocked by months of sometimes violent anti-government street protests in 2019, and that it includes human rights safeguards.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expressed "regret and disappointment" over the move.

Lam said in a statement that foreign judges had made a valuable contribution to Hong Kong for 25 years but "we must vehemently refute any unfounded allegations that the judges' resignations have anything to do with...the national security law".

Hong Kong Chief Justice Andrew Cheung said in a statement that he noted with "regret" the resignations of Reed and Hodge, saying the judiciary was committed to the rule of law.

PRESSURE ON OTHER FOREIGN JUDGES

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Hong Kong had witnessed "a systematic erosion of liberty and democracy".

"The situation has reached a tipping point where it is no longer tenable for British judges to sit on Hong Kong's leading court, and (this) would risk legitimising oppression," she added.

Truss this month criticised Hong Kong authorities for accusing a British-based human rights groups of colluding with foreign forces in a "likely" violation of the security law. read more

In a report on Hong Kong last December, she said that while judicial independence was increasingly finely balanced, she believed British judges could still "play a positive role in supporting this judicial independence".

The presence of foreign judges in Hong Kong is enshrined in the Basic Law, the mini-constitution that guarantees the global financial hub's freedoms and extensive autonomy under Chinese rule, including the continuation of Hong Kong’s common law traditions forged during the colonial era.

Reed has previously said he would not serve on the HKCFA in the event the judiciary in the city was undermined.

Local lawyers said the resignations would likely put pressure on the 10 other foreign Court of Final Appeal judges to quit. Six of these are British.

Those judges, also from Canada and Australia, are mostly retired senior jurists in their home countries, unlike Reed and Hodge, who were still serving.

Two other foreign judges, Britain's Brenda Hale and Australia's James Spigelman, have also stepped down from the city's highest court since 2020.

"It is a big blow to the local fraternity and the grand tradition of Hong Kong's rule of law," one veteran barrister told Reuters. "For all the pressures ahead, we really needed them and I fear what comes next."

In a statement on Wednesday, Hong Kong Law Society president Chan Chak Ming urged Reed and Hodge to reconsider their moves, expressing "deep regret" and saying that the decision "disappointingly falls short" of the support among the public and legal community for the continued role of overseas judges.

Reporting by Michael Holden and William James in London and Greg Torode and James Pomfret in Hong Kong; Editing by Kate Holton, Barbara Lewis, John Stonestreet and Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

382K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Related
BBC

Hong Kong: Briton accused of jeopardising China's security

A British national living in the UK has been accused by police in Hong Kong of jeopardising China's national security and told he faces three years in jail. Benedict Rogers runs Hong Kong Watch, a charity which campaigns for human rights in the former British colony. But he has been...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barbara Lewis
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Robert Reed
Person
Carrie Lam
AOL Corp

How Hong Kong went from 'zero-COVID' to the world's highest death rate

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s worst outbreak of the pandemic didn’t come until 2022, but the scenes are right out of 2020. Hospitals and morgues are overflowing, with bodies left unattended in hallways and in rooms with living patients. Health care workers report burnout and low morale as they work 80 hours a week. And nursing homes are being ravaged, with low vaccination rates among older people driving Hong Kong’s Covid-19 deaths per capita to the highest in the world, according to Our World in Data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hong Kong Government#Handover Of Hong Kong#Uk#British#The Uk Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK transport chief vows to reverse illegal ferry firings

Britain’s transport secretary on Friday vowed to force a ferry operator to reverse the illegal firing of almost 800 workers, saying the company’s “brazen and breathtaking” decision to intentionally break the law wouldn’t be allowed to stand.Grant Shapps said he would introduce a package of legislation next week that would force companies like P&O Ferries to pay the U.K. minimum wage at sea, as well as on land. P&O fired 786 seafarers last week and replaced them with crews supplied by a third party in an effort to exploit legal loopholes and slash staff costs.The legislation “will both close...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
U.K.
Country
China
The Guardian

Hong Kong demands UK-based rights group shut down website

A UK-based rights group has pledged not to remain silent after Hong Kong’s government demanded it shut its website and accused it of endangering China’s national security. While China heavily restricts the internet on the mainland, Hong Kong does not generally censor the web, allowing residents to access sites and content that might be critical of Beijing.
CHINA
MedicalXpress

Hong Kong's top scientsts urge shift from Beijing's zero-COVID strategy

Hong Kong's top scientists urged the government on Tuesday to transition from China's zero-COVID strategy before the next outbreak unless the financial hub wants to be a "closed port forever". Hong Kong used strict travel curbs to keep the virus at bay for two years, leaving the city increasingly isolated,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Truss condemns China and Hong Kong authorities over threat to ‘silence’ critics

The UK accused the authorities in China and Hong Kong of an unjustified assault on free speech after a human rights organisation was threatened under a “draconian” security law.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the warning sent to UK-based charity Hong Kong Watch was “unjustifiable”.The formal warning was sent to Hong Kong Watch under the National Security Law, controversial legislation which the Government claimed breaches the joint declaration signed by the UK and China which was meant to guarantee a high degree of autonomy for the former British colony.Our co-founder & CEO @benedictrogers has been threatened by #HongKong Police under #NationalSecurityLaw, requiring...
U.K.
AFP

Hong Kong leader defends health workers drafted in from China

Hong Kong's leader on Friday warned against making "divisive comments" about health workers sent by China to help contain Covid, as tensions over their deployment complicate efforts to control a spiralling outbreak. "Why do we want to make all this fuss and make divisive comments?"
HEALTH
Slate

Hong Kong’s COVID Crisis

Hong Kong’s zero-COVID policy got enviable results, but inadvertently set the stage for disaster. What will it take to change course?. Guest: Dr. Karen Grépin, associate professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong.
PUBLIC HEALTH
pymnts.com

Alibaba May Have Found Hong Kong Proxy to Skirt China’s NFT Crackdown

China’s tech giants went on another non-fungible token (NFT) distancing spree yesterday (March 21), with WeChat booting several platforms that violated China vague-but-serious “no speculation” rule. Meanwhile, Ant Group and Tencent tightened policies about any sales of the NFTs, a type of cryptocurrency that is unlike any...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

382K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy