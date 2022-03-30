ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daybreaker

By Tuesday March 29 2022
Cover picture for the articleStart off your (very early) morning right at Daybreaker, which is closing out its WÜNDER tour...

CHICAGO READER

Angel Day, aka producer and vocalist Yesterdayneverhappened and Daybreak party promoter

Angel Day, 23, is a visual artist, pop musician, and show promoter. They make eclectic underground tracks that draw from experimental dance and hip-hop, using the name Yesterdayneverhappened; they also organize a party called Daybreak, which showcases Black and Black trans artists. In January the Empty Bottle hosted the most recent Daybreak, titled “Frostbite,” whose lineup included North Carolina house daredevil Dirty Bird, rising Chicago breakcore star Casper McFadden, New York electro-punk bruiser LustSickPuppy, Yesterdayneverhappened, and local experimental hip-hop artist Munki.
Time Out Global

The Marble Arch Mound cost £660,000 to dismantle

Last year’s addition to the pantheon of really-crap-things-that-people-become-unwarrantedly-fascinated-by, the lamentable Marble Arch Mound, was dismantled in February. The ‘attraction’ – a 25-metre-high artificial hill overlooking Hyde Park – was greeted with scorn and incomprehension when it was announced as part of a huge injection of money by Westminster Council into Oxford Street to attempt to lure shoppers and diners back to the West End. Those sentiments only increased when the Mound actually opened, amid reports of its drabness, unfinished appearance and poor value for money.
Time Out Global

Junction 2 is back this summer with a new venue

Covid can’t stop Junction 2 festival another year. London’s favourite dance fest is back. Since 2016 it’s been staged on the funky flyover path venue Boston Manor Park, but for 2022 the festival is moving. Its new temporary residence is the rather beautiful Trent Park in north London, just a short hop away from Cockfosters tube on the Piccadilly line. Along with the relocation comes a change in dates, pushing the festival closer to the summer solstice on the weekend of June 18 and 19 – although, given the surroundings, we’re hoping the outcome is more ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ than ‘Midsommar’.
Time Out Global

Kehrein Center for the Arts

Pay tribute to Transgender Day of Visibility this year at Life is Work's inaugural Chicago Trans Visibility Pageant, a celebration to honor the city's trans leaders and raise awareness around the health and safety issues faced by the trans community. Pageant artists will compete for more than $5,000 in prizes, and the event's 10 honorees include Brave Space Alliance executive director LaSaia Wade and local activist Elise Malary, who died earlier this month.
Time Out Global

The Listening Room at the Exchange

Listening bars originated in Japan, conceived as places where guests could listen to music on expensive sound systems in acoustically-tuned rooms—and enjoy a drink or a snack while doing so. The concept has spread across the world, inspiring restaurants and bars in London and New York where the soundtrack being pumped into your ears is equally as important as the things you’re putting into your mouth. Of course, there are plenty of bars with killer audio equipment in Chicago (the new speakers at the California Clipper come to mind), but the Listening Room is one of the first restaurants to put the aural experience front and center.
Time Out Global

Your Chicago Restaurant Week 2022 cheat sheet

Where to eat during this year's celebration of local cuisine, whether you want to dine indoors, at home or on a boat. After some pandemic-friendly modifications last year, Chicago Restaurant Week is (mostly) back to normal this year, offering special prix fixe menus at participating spots in Chicago and the suburbs. Running from March 25 through April 10, this year's edition features plenty of locations with indoor and outdoor dining, though you can also snag takeout from some eateries. The 17-day celebration of local cuisine includes some of the best restaurants in Chicago as well as beloved neighborhood destinations. We browsed the more than 300 participating restaurants and assembled some recommendations, whether you're craving a hearty dinner, a decadent brunch or simply looking for a bargain.
Time Out Global

This British manor is hosting an exhibition of Burning Man festival sculptures

The vibe at Chatsworth House isn’t normally very Burning Man. Not many naked hippies or mind-altering substances to be found here. But this country pile in the Derbyshire Dales – home to the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire – has officially welcomed the spirit of the legendary music festival into its grounds via a new exhibition of wacky sculptures.
Time Out Global

Time Out’s ultimate guide to podcasts

It seems like everyone and their nan has a podcast these days. They’re all the rage – streaming platforms are full of celebs, comedians and politicians all convinced that their voices are most worth listening to. So where on earth do you start? How do you sort the crummy, misinformed poddys from the unmissable ‘casts you won’t be able to stop listening to?
Time Out Global

Now on the market: Annie Lennox’s sprawling villa just outside of Cannes

There’s always something a bit special about houses that have been owned by famous people. You could walk those same halls, swim in the same pools. And it’s especially enticing when those celebs are extra legendary – such as the likes of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart, better known as 1980s hit-makers Eurythmics.
Time Out Global

You can stay overnight in these famous gardens where an extravagant Bridgerton ball was filmed

If Bridgerton season two has left you feeling less than impressed with your twenty-first-century existence, this unusual and historic stay will perk you right up. It’s a properly stunning gothic temple, built in 1741, complete with turrets, a gilded dome ceiling, a viewing gallery and quirky circular rooms. Sleeping four, it’s available to rent from less than £175 a night – and this spectacular place has even got a genuine Bridgerton connection.
Time Out Global

Asaru Studio: A Japanese retail studio in 195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace

195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace is the polar opposite of what we know bustling Chinatown to be. While these barracks were once a police station to overlook the crime-ridden alleys back in the 1930s, it’s now home to one of Singapore’s artsy neighbourhoods – quintessential in its directory of art studios and craft workshops.
Time Out Global

Where to get immersive in London right now

Take a trip to The Kit Kat Club courtesy of Rebecca Frecknall’s decadent and delicious new ‘Cabaret’. Nominated for every Olivier Award going, the show stars Fra Fee and Amy Lennox, who replaced the much-lauded Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley. Playhouse Theatre. Until Oct 1. From £30....
Time Out Global

Sketching for the Scared session at the V&A for just £29

Learn the basics of drawing from expert tutors in an inspiring location. We can’t be good at everything, right? Maybe, you’ve convinced yourself that sketching really isn’t your forte; maybe, a teacher at school once recommended you stick to sports instead. Well, friend, it’s time to shift your thinking! Drawing is an enormously satisfying, enjoyable activity, and equipped with the right knowledge and training, anyone can develop their skills. And what better place to do it than at a world-class museum like the V&A? Right now, you can score a day course with Frui for just £29. These classes are ideal introductions to the basic principles of drawing, with an expert tutor showing you how to draw statues and other objects as two-dimensional studies. What are you waiting for?
Time Out Global

Galaxy & teamLab: Catching and Collecting in the Sacred Forest

Step into an enchanted digital forest in this collaborative exhibition between teamLab and Galaxy. This interactive experience is based on the concept of catching different digital animals to study them before releasing them back into their habitat. Rather than using butterfly nets or jars to catch, however, visitors of this digital art space can use an app on their smartphone to collect different animals in the mystical forest.
