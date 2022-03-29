ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bull Run, VA

7/23/22 – Combat Vets Motorcycle Association 27-2 Bull Run III Rally

630 WMAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCVMA 27-2’s annual Bull Run III ride to raise money for the Warrior Retreat at Bull Run, a flagship program of Willing Warrior is coming July 23 starting at 8:30am. Come ride with us or...

www.wmal.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Local Veteran running Ultramarathon to raise money for VETS

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne Navy Veteran is pushing himself to new limits, both physically and emotionally. Douglas LaFollet is training for an Ultramarathon, a 62 mile race at the beginning of April, but this run has more to it than just running. “It’s a personal challenge...
VAN ALSTYNE, TX
The Times-Reporter

Twin City recycling event set for McCluskey Park on April 23

DENNISON — Residents in Dennison and Uhrichsville can jump start their spring cleaning by bringing unwanted books, mattresses, and e-waste (smaller appliances and electronics) to a Twin City Recycle Roundup from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. April 23 at McCluskey Park in Dennison. All donated items should be clean and dry. Following the event, collected items will not go to a landfill. Books will be taken to a paper recycler in Akron. Mattresses will be delivered to a recycler in...
DENNISON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Bull Run, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Stafford, VA
MassLive.com

City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course

Springfield - The City of Springfield’s Aquatics Department will be offering a Red Cross Lifeguard Training Course. The course will take place during the April vacation week at Milton Bradley Elementary School on 22 Mulberry St. Registration is required and space is limited. Persons 15 years of age and over can register for the course, which runs Tuesday, April 19 through Friday, April 22. An in-pool test will be given to all participants prior to the first day on April 13. Based on the results of the swim test, participants who pass will continue on to the full course. Cost for the program is $175 (cash or check only) Per person for city residents and $225 for non-city residents. All fees must be paid by the first day of the class.

Comments / 0

Community Policy