SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 18, 2022-- UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced the appointment of Jeff Solomon as the company’s first Vice President of Sales and country manager for Canada. UserTesting customers in Canada include well known brands such as Air Canada Vacation, Canadian Tire Corp., WestJet and Hudson’s Bay. Companies world-wide trust the UserTesting Human Insight Platform to get fast feedback through video narratives on their products, messaging, and experiences, from consumers in their markets, or in other countries–to build empathy for their end-users so they can make more informed business decisions.

