Cancer

Association among prognostic nutritional index, post-operative infection and prognosis of stage II/III gastric cancer patients following radical gastrectomy

By Yanping Xiao
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEuropean Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. To investigate the influence of pre-operative immunological and nutritional status, assessed by the prognostic nutritional index (PNI) score, on post-operative infection, and the potential additive effects of low PNI and infection on prognosis after radical resection of stage II/III gastric cancer...

Nature.com

UBAP2L promotes gastric cancer metastasis by activating NF-ÎºB through PI3K/AKT pathway

Ubiquitin-associated protein 2-like (UBAP2L) is highly expressed in various types of tumors and has been shown to participate in tumor growth and metastasis; however, its role in gastric cancer (GC) remains unknown. In this study, we observed that UBAP2L expression was markedly elevated in GC tissues and five GC cell lines. Higher expression of UBAP2L was associated with poor prognosis as revealed by bioinformatics analysis on online websites and laboratory experiments. Knockdown of UBAP2L impeded the migration and invasion abilities of GC cell lines. In contrast, its overexpression enhanced the migration and invasion abilities of GC cell lines. Overexpression of UBAP2L also increased the number and size of lung metastatic nodules in vivo. According to the results of mass spectrometry and pathway annotation of the identified proteins, the PI3K/AKT pathway was found to be related to UBAP2L regulation. Further exploration and rescue experiments revealed that UBAP2L stimulates the expression and nuclear aggregation of p65 and promotes the expression of SP1 by activating the PI3K/AKT pathway. In summary, our findings indicate that UBAP2L regulates GC metastasis through the PI3K/AKT/SP1/NF-ÎºB axis. Thus, targeting UBAP2L may be a potential therapeutic strategy for GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

USP49 mediates tumor progression and poor prognosis through a YAP1-dependent feedback loop in gastric cancer

The importance of the Hippo-Yes-associated protein 1 (YAP1) pathway in gastric carcinogenesis and metastasis has attracted considerable research attention; however, the regulatory network of YAP1 in gastric cancer (GC) is not completely understood. In this study, ubiquitin-specific peptidase 49 (USP49) was identified as a novel deubiquitinase of YAP1, knockdown of USP49 inhibited the proliferation, metastasis, chemoresistance, and peritoneal metastasis of GC cells. Overexpression of USP49 showed opposing biological effects. Moreover, USP49 was transcriptionally activated by the YAP1/TEAD4 complex, which formed a positive feedback loop with YAP1 to promote the malignant progression of GC cells. Finally, we collected tissue samples and clinical follow-up information from 482 GC patients. The results showed that USP49 expression was high in GC cells and positively correlated with the expression of YAP1 and its target genes, connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) and cysteine-rich angiogenic inducer 61 (CYR61). Survival and Cox regression analysis showed that high USP49 expression was associated with poor prognosis and was an independent prognostic factor. Moreover, patients with high USP49 and YAP1 expression had extremely short overall survival. The findings of this study reveal that the aberrant activation of the USP49/YAP1 positive feedback loop plays a critical role in the malignant progression of GC, thus providing potential novel prognostic factors and therapeutic targets for GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

H3K9me3 represses G6PD expression to suppress the pentose phosphate pathway and ROS production to promote human mesothelioma growth

The role of glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) in human cancer is incompletely understood. In a metabolite screening, we observed that inhibition of H3K9 methylation suppressed aerobic glycolysis and enhances the PPP in human mesothelioma cells. Genome-wide screening identified G6PD as an H3K9me3 target gene whose expression is correlated with increased tumor cell apoptosis. Inhibition of aerobic glycolysis enzyme LDHA and G6PD had no significant effects on tumor cell survival. Ablation of G6PD had no significant effect on human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma xenograft growth in athymic mice. However, activation of G6PD with the G6PD-selective activator AG1 induced tumor cell death. AG1 increased tumor cell ROS production and the resultant extrinsic and intrinsic death pathways, mitochondrial processes, and unfolded protein response in tumor cells. Consistent with increased tumor cell death in vitro, AG1 suppressed human mesothelioma xenograft growth in a dose-dependent manner in vivo. Furthermore, AG1 treatment significantly increased tumor-bearing mouse survival in an intra-peritoneum xenograft athymic mouse model. Therefore, in human mesothelioma and colon carcinoma, G6PD is not essential for tumor growth. G6PD acts as a metabolic checkpoint to control metabolic flux towards the PPP to promote tumor cell apoptosis, and its expression is repressed by its promotor H3K9me3 deposition.
CANCER
Nature.com

Tertiary lymphoid structures critical for prognosis in endometrial cancer patients

B-cells play a key role in cancer suppression, particularly when aggregated in tertiary lymphoid structures (TLS). Here, we investigate the role of B-cells and TLS in endometrial cancer (EC). Single cell RNA-sequencing of B-cells shows presence of naÃ¯ve B-cells, cycling/germinal center B-cells and antibody-secreting cells. Differential gene expression analysis shows association of TLS with L1CAM overexpression. Immunohistochemistry and co-immunofluorescence show L1CAM expression in mature TLS, independent of L1CAM expression in the tumor. Using L1CAM as a marker, 378 of the 411 molecularly classified ECs from the PORTEC-3 biobank are evaluated, TLS are found in 19%. L1CAM expressing TLS are most common in mismatch-repair deficient (29/127, 23%) and polymerase-epsilon mutant EC (24/47, 51%). Multivariable Cox regression analysis shows strong favorable prognostic impact of TLS, independent of clinicopathological and molecular factors. Our data suggests a pivotal role of TLS in outcome of EC patients, and establishes L1CAM as a simple biomarker.
CANCER
Development of web-based dynamic nomogram to predict survival in patients with gastric cancer: a population-based study

Gastric cancer (GC) is the fifth most frequent malignancy worldwide and the third leading cause of cancer-associated mortality. The study's goal was to construct a predictive model and nomograms to predict the survival of GC patients. This historical cohort study assessed 733 patients who underwent treatments for GC. The univariate and multivariable Cox proportional hazard (CPH) survival analyses were applied to identify the factors related to overall survival (OS). A dynamic nomogram was developed as a graphical representation of the CPH regression model. The internal validation of the nomogram was evaluated by Harrell's concordance index (C-index) and time-dependent AUC. The results of the multivariable Cox model revealed that the age of patients, body mass index (BMI), grade of tumor, and depth of tumor elevate the mortality hazard of gastric cancer patients (P"‰<"‰0.05). The built nomogram had a discriminatory performance, with a C-index of 0.64 (CI 0.61, 0.67). We constructed and validated an original predictive nomogram for OS in patients with GC. Furthermore, nomograms may help predict the individual risk of OS in patients treated for GC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Inter-arm systolic blood pressure difference: non-persistence and association with incident cardiovascular disease in the Multi-ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis

We investigated inter-arm systolic blood pressure (sIAD) difference, reproducibility, and incident cardiovascular disease (CVD). We hypothesized that higher sIAD values have low prevalence and nonpersistence over years, but that CVD risk is higher starting from the time of first high absolute sIAD. In Multi-Ethnic Study of Atherosclerosis participants (n"‰="‰6725, 53% female, 45"“84 years old), Doppler systolic blood pressure (SBP) measurements were made in both arms (10-minute interval) thrice over 9.5 years. Proportional hazards for CVD (coronary heart disease, heart failure, stroke, peripheral arterial disease (PAD)) over 16.4 years were tested according to time-varying absolute inter-arm difference with covariates: (1) age, gender, race, and clinic; (2) model 1 plus height, heart rate, BP, antihypertensives, BMI, smoking status, lipids, lipid lowering medication, and diabetes. High sIAD was not persistent across exams. Maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg was found at least once in 815 persons. Maximum absolute sIAD had a graded relationship with incident stroke or PAD: 6.2% events; model 2 hazard ratio per 10"‰mmHg 1.34 (95% CI, 1.15"“1.56) and this risk was approximately doubled for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg vs 0"“4"‰mmHg. Total CVD risk (18.4% events) was increased only for maximum absolute sIAD"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg. Associations with incident CVD did not differ for higher SBP in left vs right arm. A higher maximum absolute sIAD at any exam was associated with greater risk for stroke and PAD especially for values"‰â‰¥"‰15"‰mmHg, and"‰â‰¥25"‰mmHg for other CVD. Measuring SBP between arms may help identify individuals at risk for CVD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Global leadership initiative in malnutrition (GLIM) criteria using hand-grip strength adequately predicts postoperative complications and long-term survival in patients underwent radical gastrectomy for gastric cancer

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. The present study aims to investigate whether malnutrition defined by the Global Leadership Initiative in Malnutrition (GLIM) criteria using hand-grip strength (HGS) adequately predict postoperative complications and long-term survival in patients underwent radical gastrectomy for gastric cancer in a similar manner to GLIM-defined malnutrition using skeletal muscle index (SMI).
HEALTH
Nature.com

Hsa_circ_0007967 promotes gastric cancer proliferation through the miR-411-5p/MAML3 axis

Circular RNAs are an important kind of noncoding RNAs and involved in cancerogenesis, but the specific mechanism between gastric cancer and circRNAs needs further study. Hsa_circ_0007967 was selected by RNA sequencing. Here, hsa_circ_0007967 was highly expressed in gastric cancer tissues than adjacent normal tissues. Overexpressing hsa_circ_0007967 promoted gastric cancer cell proliferation in vitro and in vivo, while suppression of hsa_circ_0007967 inhibited gastric cancer cell proliferation in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, hsa_circ_0007967 sponged miR-411-5p to increase MAML3 expression. Overall, hsa_circ_0007967 is a promising biomarker for gastric cancer diagnosis and a potential molecule for gastric cancer treatment.
CANCER
Correction to: CCDC12 promotes tumor development and invasion through the Snail pathway in colon adenocarcinoma

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04617-y, published online 25 February 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained errors in the affiliations. The correct affiliations should be as follows: Fengying Du1,2,6, Lipan Peng1,6, Qiang Wang3, Kangdi Dong1, Wenting Pei4, Hongqing Zhuo1, Tao Xu1, Changqing Jing1, Leping Li1 and Jizhun Zhang1,5.
SCIENCE
Triple-class exposed patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma have poor outcomes and no clear standard of care: The LocoMMotion study

Despite recent treatment advances, multiple myeloma (MM) remains incurable, and most patients eventually relapse or become refractory to treatment. Commonly used treatment regimens for patients with relapsed/refractory MM (RRMM) include combinations of proteasome inhibitors (PIs), immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs), and anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs).1,2 Patients who have been treated with these three drug classes are referred to as “triple-class exposed”. While one retrospective study in the US showed that triple-class exposed, refractory patients with MM respond poorly to subsequent real-world therapies (overall response rate of 31%),3 there remains a need to better understand real-world standard of care (SOC) treatments and outcomes for this group. We designed the LocoMMotion study, the first prospective, non-interventional, multinational study to address this unmet need.
CANCER
Transferrin receptor 1 promotes the fibroblast growth factor receptor-mediated oncogenic potential of diffused-type gastric cancer

Diffuse-type gastric cancer (DGC) is a highly invasive subtype of gastric adenocarcinoma that frequently exhibits scattered peritoneal metastasis. Previous studies have shown that the genes of receptor tyrosine kinases (RTKs), such as fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) or Met, are amplified in some DGC cell lines, leading to the constitutive activation of corresponding RTKs. In these cell lines, the survival of cancer cells appears to be dependent on the activation of RTKs. To gain novel insights into the downstream signaling pathways of RTKs specific to DGC, phosphotyrosine-containing proteins associated with activated FGFR2 were purified through two sequential rounds of immunoprecipitation from the lysates of two DGC cell lines. As a result, transferrin receptor 1 (TfR1) was identified as the binding partner of FGFR2. Biochemical analysis confirmed that TfR1 protein binds to FGFR2 and is phosphorylated at tyrosine 20 (Tyr20) in an FGFR2 kinase activity-dependent manner. The knockdown of TfR1 and treatment with an inhibitor of FGFR2 caused significant impairment in iron uptake and suppression of cellular proliferation in vitro. Moreover, the suppression of expression levels of TfR1 in the DGC cells significantly reduced their tumorigenicity and potency of peritoneal dissemination. It was indicated that TfR1, when phosphorylated by the binding partner FGFR2 in DGC cells, promotes proliferation and tumorigenicity of these cancer cells. These results suggest that the control of TfR1 function may serve as a therapeutic target in DGC with activated FGFR2.
CANCER
Tumor-suppressive role of Smad ubiquitination regulatory factor 2 in patients with colorectal cancer

Smad ubiquitination regulatory factor 2 (Smurf2) plays various roles in cancer progression. However, the correlation between Smurf2 and clinical outcomes has not been determined in patients diagnosed with colorectal cancer and colorectal liver metastases. We analyzed 66 patients with colorectal cancer who developed liver metastases. Smurf2 expression was assessed using immunohistochemical analysis of primary and metastatic liver tumors. High Smurf2 expression in both primary and metastatic tumors was significantly associated with longer overall survival time and time to surgical failure. Multivariate analyses revealed that low Smurf2 expression in primary tumors was an independent predictor of poor prognosis. In vitro experiments using colon cancer cell lines demonstrated that short interfering RNA knockdown of Smurf2 increased cell migration and tumor sphere formation. Western blot analyses revealed that Smurf2 knockdown increased the protein expression of epithelial cell adhesion molecule (EpCAM). Thus, in summary, high Smurf2 expression in cancer cells was found to be an independent predictor of better prognosis in patients with primary colorectal cancer and consequent liver metastases. The tumor-suppressive role of Smurf2 was found to be associated with cell migration and EpCAM expression; hence, Smurf2 can be considered a positive biomarker of cancer stem cell-like properties.
CANCER
Intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin promotes neovascularization in diabetic mice through enhancing skeletal muscle cells paracrine function

Diabetes mellitus is associated with series of macrovascular and microvascular pathological changes that cause a wide range of complications. Diabetic patients are highly susceptible to hindlimb ischemia (HLI), which remains incurable. Evidence shows that skeletal muscle cells secrete a number of angiogenic factors to promote neovascularization and restore blood perfusion, this paracrine function is crucial for therapeutic angiogenesis in diabetic HLI. In this study we investigated whether sotagliflozin, an anti-hyperglycemia SGLT2 inhibitor, exerted therapeutic angiogenesis effects in diabetic HLI in vitro and in vivo. In C2C12 skeletal muscle cells, we showed that high glucose (HG, 25"‰mM) under hypoxia markedly inhibited cell viability, proliferation and migration potentials, which were dose-dependently reversed by pretreatment with sotagliflozin (5âˆ’20"‰Î¼M). Sotagliflozin pretreatment enhanced expression levels of angiogenic factors HIF-1Î±, VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in HG-treated C2C12 cells under hypoxia as well as secreted amounts of VEGF-A and PDGF-BB in the medium; pretreatment with the HIF-1Î± inhibitor 2-methoxyestradiol (2-ME2, 10"‰Î¼M) or HIF-1Î± knockdown abrogated sotagliflozin-induced increases in VEGF-A and PDGF-BB expression, as well as sotagliflozin-stimulated cell proliferation and migration potentials. Furthermore, the conditioned media from sotagliflozin-treated C2C12 cells in HG medium enhanced the migration and proliferation capabilities of vascular endothelial and smooth muscle cells, two types of cells necessary for forming functional blood vessels. In vivo study was conducted in diabetic mice subjected to excising the femoral artery of the left limb. After the surgery, sotagliflozin (10"‰mg/kg) was directly injected into gastrocnemius muscle of the left hindlimb once every 3 days for 3 weeks. We showed that intramuscular injection of sotagliflozin effectively promoted the formation of functional blood vessels, leading to significant recovery of blood perfusion in diabetic HLI mice. Together, our results highlight a new indication of SGLT2 inhibitor sotagliflozin as a potential therapeutic angiogenesis agent for diabetic HLI.
SCIENCE
Unenhanced Cardiac Magnetic Resonance may improve detection and prognostication of an occult heart involvement in asymptomatic patients with systemic sclerosis

Systemic sclerosis (SSc) is an uncommon autoimmune disease. Aim of the study was to detect the occult cardiac involvement in asymptomatic SSc patients of recent onset (indicative of a more aggressive disease) with unenhanced Cardiac Magnetic Resonance (CMR). Our historical prospective study included naÃ¯ve SSc patients of recent onset. Modified Rodnan Skin Score (mRSS) and Scleroderma Clinical Trial Consortium Damage Index (SCTC-DI) were calculated. Cardiac volumes and global myocardial strain were assessed and also compared with healthy group values. Pericardial involvement was further recorded. Thirty-one patients met inclusion criteria (54"‰Â±"‰12Â years; 1Â M). Mean duration of disease was 6.8Â years. All patients showed preserved systolic function. Higher incidence of pericardial involvement was founded in patients with disease accrual damage (OR: 9.6, p-value 0.01). Radial and longitudinal strain values resulted significantly different between healthy and SSc patients. GRS and GLS showed an independent predictive validity on damage accrual (HR: 1.22 and 1.47, respectively). Best C-index for disease progression was reached when strain values and pericardial evaluation were added to conventional risk factors (0.97, p-value: 0.0001). Strain analysis by CMR-TT may show a high capability both in identifying early cardiac involvement and stratifying its clinical aggressiveness, regardless of the standard damage indices and CMR contrast-dependent biomarker.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Exploration of a modified stage for pN0 colon cancer patients

Exploring a modified stage (mStage) for pN0 colon cancer patients. 39,637 pN0 colon cancer patients were collected from the SEER database (2010"“2015) (development cohort) and 455 pN0 colon cancer patients from the Second Affiliated Hospital of Harbin Medical University (2011"“2015) (validation cohort). The optimal lymph nodes examined (LNE) stratification for cancer-specific survival (CSS) was obtained by X-tile software in the development cohort. LNE is combined with conventional T stage to form the mStage. The novel N stage was built based on the LNE (N0a: LNE"‰â‰¥"‰26, N0b: LNE"‰="‰11"“25 and N0c: LNE"‰â‰¤"‰10). The mStage include mStageA (T1N0a, T1N0b, T1N0c and T2N0a), mStageB (T2N0b, T2N0c and T3N0a), mStageC (T3N0b), mStageD (T3N0c, T4aN0a and T4bN0a), mStageE (T4aN0b and T4bN0b) and mStageF (T4aN0c and T4bN0c). Cox regression model showed that mStage was an independent prognostic factor. AUC showed that the predictive accuracy of mStage was better than the conventional T stage for 5-year CSS in the development (0.700 vs. 0.678, P"‰<"‰0.001) and validation cohort (0.649 vs. 0.603, P"‰="‰0.018). The C-index also showed that mStage had a superior model-fitting. Besides, calibration curves for 3-year and 5-year CSS revealed good consistencies between observed and predicted survival rates. For pN0 colon cancer patients, mStage might be superior to conventional T stage in predicting the prognosis.
CANCER
Author Correction: Next generation of anti-PD-L1 Atezolizumab with enhanced anti-tumor efficacy in vivo

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-85329-9, published online 11 March 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in the discussion of Atezolizumab aggregation, and anti-drug antibody development. In the Abstract section,. "However, aglycosylated Atezolizumab is very unstable and easy to form aggregation, which causes quick development of anti-drug antibody...
SCIENCE
Detection Of Low-Abundance Serum Proteins Associated With Prediabetes For Predictive And Prognostic Purposes

Diabetes mellitus refers to a family of metabolic disorders that are characterized by elevated blood glucose concentrations, or hyperglycemia. The International Diabetes Federation estimated that in 2015 there were 415 million diabetes cases worldwide in the 20-79 year old age group and predicted that number to increase to 640 million by 2040.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Disease progression patterns and molecular resistance mechanisms to crizotinib of lung adenocarcinoma harboring ROS1 rearrangements

This retrospective study investigated the association between the pattern of disease progression and molecular mechanism of acquired resistance in a large cohort of 49 patients with ROS1-rearranged advanced non-small-cell lung cancer treated with first-line crizotinib. We found that treatment-emergent ROS1 point mutations were the major molecular mechanism of crizotinib resistance, particularly for patients who developed extracranial-only disease progression. Our findings highlight the importance of rebiopsy and gene testing for subsequent-line therapeutic management.
CANCER
Operation Ouch! - Doctor Chris' super index finger!

If you've ever wanted to stop someone from standing up, but couldn't quite put your finger on it... Now you can! Find out how to stop your friend from standing up from a chair with just your index finger!
HEALTH
TRIM46 activates AKT/HK2 signaling by modifying PHLPP2 ubiquitylation to promote glycolysis and chemoresistance of lung cancer cells

The incidence of lung cancer is increasing worldwide. Although great progress in lung cancer treatment has been made, the clinical outcome is still unsatisfactory. Tripartite motif (TRIM)-containing proteins has been shown to be closely related to tumor progression. However, the function of TRIM46 in lung cancer is largely unknown. Here, TRIM46 amplification was found in lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) tissues and TRIM46 amplification was significantly associated with a poor survival rate. Overexpression of wild type TRIM46 increased the proliferation of LUAD cells and glycolysis, promoted xenografts growth, and enhanced cisplatin (DDP) resistance of LUAD cells via increased ubiquitination of pleckstrin homology domain leucine-rich repeat protein phosphatase 2 (PHLPP2) and upregulation of p-AKT. In contrast, overexpression of RING-mutant TRIM46 did not show any effects, suggesting the function of TRIM46 was dependent on the E3 ligase activity. Furthermore, we found that TRIM46 promoted LUAD cell proliferation and DDP resistance by enhancing glycolysis. PHLPP2 overexpression reversed the effects of TRIM46 overexpression. Amplification of TRIM46 also promoted LUAD growth and enhanced its DDP resistance in a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model. In conclusion, our data highlight the importance of TRIM46/PHLPP2/AKT signaling in lung cancer and provide new insights into therapeutic strategies for lung cancer.
CANCER

