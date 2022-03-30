ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Subclonal heterogeneity sheds light on the transformation trajectory in IGLV3-21 chronic lymphocytic leukemia

By Lisa Paschold
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), a specific G-to-R replacement at the boundary of variable and constant region of the B cell receptor (BCR) light chain IGLV3-21 (IGLV3-21R110) facilitates homotypic BCR-BCR interactions [1,2,3,4,5,6,7]. While virtually all CLL BCR are prone to autonomous signaling induced by such contacts, the IGLV3-21R110 molecular interaction defines...

