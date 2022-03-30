Nona Louise Huxley

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elinor Louise Sole, 84, of St Mary’s, passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at her residence. She was born on May 7, 1937, in Pennsboro, WV, the daughter of the late Ernest and Josephine Wilcox. Elinor was a lifelong member of Waverly United...
SURGOINSVILLE – Helen Louise Skeens Bullock, 95 of Surgoinsville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the home of her daughter, following an extended illness. Born in Speers Ferry, VA she had been a resident of Kingsport for most of her life. She was owner of Helen’s Alterations.
