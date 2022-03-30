Luzerne County Council unable to agree on top manager hiring

Crocamo

No finalist received the seven Luzerne County Council votes required to secure the county’s top manager position Tuesday, leaving a new search as the only option.

Six of the 11 council members selected finalist Randy Robertson, while the remaining five supported appointing Romilda Crocamo, who has been serving as acting county manager since prior manager C. David Pedri’s resignation took effect July 6.

The council members voting for Robertson: Carl Bienias III, Kevin Lescavage, LeeAnn McDermott, Brian Thornton, Stephen J. Urban and Gregory Wolovich Jr.

Those supporting Crocamo: John Lombardo, Tim McGinley, Chris Perry, Kendra Radle and Robert Schnee.

David W. Johnston, the third finalist, did not receive any votes.

Radle, council chairwoman, said council is now in “unchartered territory” and will inform the public how it intends to proceed when plans are known.

Council must rely on an outside citizen search committee to recommend applicants that may be considered for the manager position.

The volunteer committee already provided council with all the finalists it deemed the most qualified, which means additional advertising would be necessary to yield additional applicants. Required by home rule, the committee has been meeting since August. To proceed, council would have to determine if the committee is willing to continue or whether new members must be publicly sought.

Crocamo remains acting manager and said Tuesday night she will be in the office Wednesday “working on behalf of all citizens of the county.” She also said she will be participating in a summit in White Haven Thursday night to oppose an Interstate 80 bridge toll impacting that area.

Robertson said he listened in on the meeting remotely and was “saddened but not surprised” at the result. “Heavy lifting” will be necessary for the county to resolve the manager hiring decision, he said.

“I wish them every success,” he said.

Robertson said he was pleased the majority thought he would do a good job. He is currently working under a contract that wraps up the end of May or early June. He said he is open to “any reasonable conversation” about future employment with the county if the dynamics change but said he would have pause if council is embroiled in opposition because the manager must work for the body as a whole.

Speaking before the vote, McDermott highlighted the educational, municipal management and military experience of Robertson, a Kentucky native, saying she believes it matches what the home rule charter called for in a manager. She said she believes he “could get our county running like a well-oiled machine.”

McDermott said some people are worried about bringing in a manager from outside the area due to the time it “may take the person to get familiar with the county.” However, council didn’t tell the manager search committee to limit the search to county applicants, she said.

“So why now are people all upset that we may hire an out-of-town person? Wasn’t our goal to attract the best candidates to choose from? Is a candidate only viable because he or she is one of us?”

She asked company owners if they would hire someone who is familiar with the job and has been doing it or someone who can “take the county to the next level.”

Wolovich said he ran to “change the status quo” and heard from many residents that they “want change.”

“Actions have consequences, and I hope you all think about that tonight before we take our vote,” he said.

Audience reaction

A boisterous crowd attended the meeting to speak out against a selection of Crocamo, with attendees clapping and cheering in support of comments against her hiring.

County Controller Walter Griffith advised the council majority not supporting Crocamo’s appointment to choose someone else to serve as acting manager at its next regularly scheduled meeting on April 12. While the permanent manager position requires seven votes — a majority plus one — only a regular majority is required for the acting manager appointment, officials said.

Griffith said the county wasted money and time to reach a “stalemate” and predicted the situation will discourage others from applying when the search committee re-advertises.

Several citizens questioned why there were not seven votes for Robertson when 10 of the 11 council members are Republicans, leaving McGinley as the lone Democrat.

“You’re 10 Republicans, and you can’t come to consensus? What’s wrong? Ten of you, and you can’t find seven votes. You’re getting as bad as Pennsylvania Republicans and God forbid the national Republicans,” said resident John Newman. “You made a mess.”

Resident T.J. Fitzgerald thanked the “solid six” who voted for Robertson, accusing the others of being “puppets.” He said he dropped off voter registration change forms for Republican council members who supported Crocamo, a Democrat, so that they can switch to a Democratic registration.

He said the council “minority won” because the majority was unable to secure a seventh vote.

Fitzgerald said he expects Robertson will obtain a job elsewhere and asserted the decision will “haunt” council members seeking other elected offices.

Citizen Brian Shiner said it is a “sad day” because Robertson was one of the best candidates who ever applied for the county manager position under home rule. He said council should be listening to “what the people want.”

Attorney Daniel Hunter made claims that Crocamo should have known about problems in Children and Youth.

Jason Carr, who owns property in the county, said voters already have called for change when they elected all Republican council members last November.

Greg Brannan complained he has not received written information he sought on county roads and told council to support the “change voters of Luzerne County overwhelmingly want and deserve.”

Two citizens spoke in support of Crocamo.

Sugarloaf Township resident Ken Temborski said he attended last week’s meeting when council held off on a manager hiring decision and found efforts to “asassinate” Crocamo were “ugly.” He said he has known Crocamo for 30 years and described her as a “very good person” who has the talent to improve the county.

County Emergency Management Agency Director Lucy Morgan said she was compelled to speak in support of Crocamo, even though Crocamo told her not to for fear Morgan would face retribution.

A 32-year county employee, Morgan said she has worked through many administrations and considers Crocamo “the best of the best.” Morgan said Crocamo has moved the county forward and made positive and necessary changes.

Employee morale is high, she said, noting she is speaking for “a lot of workers.” She urged council to listen to those with “boots on the ground.”

“I honestly feel she’s the best candidate,” Morgan said.

Parting thoughts

Toward the end of the meeting, Urban said he “voted from the heart” in selecting Robertson and said he hopes the majority of six will have consensus to change the acting manager in the next few weeks.

“I think we can still get to the end goal of changing the county manager in the right direction, in a qualified direction, with or without the minority’s help,” he said.

Radle said she considered feedback from many residents and her own due diligence.

“Those of you who supported another candidate, this answer is not going to appease you, but I would just like everybody to know I truly voted for Attorney Crocamo because I believe that she is the most qualified. No phone calls were made,” she said.

Many in the audience reacted with an outburst of yelling and boos, including someone loudly imitating the sound of someone vomiting.

“Have a good night everybody,” Radle said over the noise.