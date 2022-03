In this series, writers nominate a book that changed their life – or at least their thinking. Sixty years ago, when the historian E.H. Carr famously asked What is History?, he determined the answer to be a constant dialogue between the present and the past. The past is “what happened”, he explained. “History” is the process of its analysis and inquiry. The History discipline of Carr’s era is readily recognisable today. The subject we study at school and university is still framed by rules of research and evidence, as well the critical examination of sources and the teaching of skills. But it has...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO