EUGENE — Josh Kasevich helped Oregon stay in, Matt Dallas kept the Ducks in it and Gavin Grant sent them home with a win. Kasevich went 3 for 5 with two runs scored and an RBI, Dallas threw 3.2 scoreless innings of winning relief and Grant was ruled to have beaten out a throw to first for a walk-off infield single in a 4-3 win in 11 innings for No. 20 Oregon over San Francisco at PK Park on Wednesday.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO