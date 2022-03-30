The Monticello Express

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Monticello community members gathered outside the White County Courthouse on Sunday to pray for Ukraine. Folks sat and stood with hands clasped and heads bowed as local pastors led prayers for those in the midst of war across the world. Donations were accepted for pack away hunger with a goal of raising twenty one hundred dollars to send a pallet of meals to the Ukrainian border to help refugees. They ended up raising enough money to send 4 pallets of food, or 28,000 meals.

MONTICELLO, IN ・ 18 DAYS AGO