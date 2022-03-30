The Monticello Express

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) – The overall population in Monticello, like in many small towns, is getting older. Now, the city is implementing a new program to assist its aging community. The program is a paramedicine program, or a mobile integrated healthcare system. It is part of a growing trend...
A new water wheel has been installed at Cooper’s Ferry Park in Monticello, and will soon be rolling. The park was built in 1996, with walkways and other features. Then in 2001, Georgia-Pacific brought a work crew and spent weeks working to provide upgrades. Drainage was diverted from the...
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Monticello community members gathered outside the White County Courthouse on Sunday to pray for Ukraine. Folks sat and stood with hands clasped and heads bowed as local pastors led prayers for those in the midst of war across the world. Donations were accepted for pack away hunger with a goal of raising twenty one hundred dollars to send a pallet of meals to the Ukrainian border to help refugees. They ended up raising enough money to send 4 pallets of food, or 28,000 meals.
REEDSVILLE, W.Va. – A Preston County business that started out more than 20 years ago putting numbers on racecars has expanded once again. Affordable Signs Unlimited held its ribbon cutting Thursday morning at its new location in Reedsville. S. O. Pratt began the business in 1998 as a way to help people with an affordable way […]
Comments / 0