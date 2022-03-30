ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Rain and snow bring promise of relief to firefighters in Boulder

By KDNK
kdnk.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung is a longtime independent journalist, with a vast history in editorial...

www.kdnk.org

KRQE News 13

Another storm brings widespread rain and snow Monday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Warmer weather returns this weekend. A potent storm will move into New Mexico beginning late Sunday night and bring widespread rain and snow chances through Monday. Sunny skies and warmer temperatures have returned to New Mexico Friday afternoon. This warming trend will continue through the...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Press Democrat

Northern California gets light rain and snow

SACRAMENTO — A weak storm system moved through Northern California on Tuesday and a stronger system was expected in the drought-stricken state during the weekend, the National Weather Service said. Meteorologists reported that Sierra Nevada elevations above 6,000 feet (1,829 meters) received 1-3 inches (2.5-7.6 centimeters) of snow, and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KAKE TV

Tuesday brings rain and snow to KAKEland

A rainy and snowy start to the day Tuesday with plenty of wind!. Despite the relatively warm ground temperatures, there is some accumulation on the pavement where the snow is coming down heavy. Slow down and be prepared for slick spots. The rain and snow will spin eastward through the...
WICHITA, KS
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
KRQE News 13

Powerful spring storm brings rain, wind, and snow to New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A powerful spring storm is moving through New Mexico Monday bringing widespread rain, wind, and snow. A chance for snow is possible in the Albuquerque metro Tuesday morning. Forecast Continues Below. Crime: APD investigating body found near Juan Tabo and I-40 New Mexico News Podcast:...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
natureworldnews.com

Alarming Report Shows Extreme Drought Continues to Worsen in the US

In the latest Drought Monitor report, more than 75% of the continental United States and Hawaii area is classified as "abnormally dry" or worse, with parts of the western United States pushing further into extreme drought. The newest Drought Monitor report illustrates how drought conditions worsen throughout most of the...
HAWAII STATE

