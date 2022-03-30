ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence Township, NJ

Security Briefs

theridernews.com
 1 day ago

One step forward and brought right back. On March 23, at 10:13 a.m., Public Safety was dispatched to assist an off-duty Lawrence Township Police Department officer in finding a juvenile male who was truant...

www.theridernews.com

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs mother faces federal, harsher charges after son dies of fentanyl

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, a district judge in El Paso County dismissed the state charges against Maria Davis-Conchie, a mother accused of selling her 16-year-old son a fatal dose of fentanyl. Now, Davis-Conchie faces federal charges with harsher penalties. Before the new federal charges, she faced four felonies and one misdemeanor. However, none The post Colorado Springs mother faces federal, harsher charges after son dies of fentanyl appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Lawrence Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence Township, NJ
KLST/KSAN

Odessa man arrested for setting fire to estranged wife’s home

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he set fire to a house earlier this month. Eric Jay Rodriguez has been charged with Burglary and Arson. According to an affidavit, around 8:50 p.m. on March 19, Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in the 2700 block of Windsor […]
ODESSA, TX
CBS Boston

Haverhill High School Student Arrested After Fight During Lunch

HAVERHILL (CBS) – A Haverhill High School student was arrested on Thursday following a fight during lunch. The fight happened between two students around 11:30 a.m. No one was hurt, but one of the students was removed from school by police. Students told WBZ-TV a knife dropped to the ground during the fight between two girls. “They started getting into it and then midway there was a big circle,” one student said. “Everyone was crowded around them and you couldn’t really see anything but it was two girls fighting,” another student said. School staff jostled around and police came rushing in. One female student was arrested before the school went into a hold-in-place protocol, not quite a lock down, but students were kept in classrooms, with limited hall access. Parents like Gina Ortiz were notified at home. “Instant shock,” Ortiz said. “I mean even now I’m shaking just thinking about it. It makes me sad for these kids because it’s a great school.” Haverhill Police said that because the students are juveniles, no additional information is being released.
HAVERHILL, MA
The Independent

Two alleged Capitol rioters arrested based on Google searches afterward: ‘Is it illegal to go into Capitol’

Two men accused of storming the US Capitol on 6 January 2021 were arrested last week after their Google searches and the information they shared on Facebook allegedly incriminated them. Bryan Raymond Jones and Patrick John King of Washington face four charges. These include entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in Capitol building, according to the complaint lodged in the US district court in Columbia.The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested Mr Jones and Mr King after an anonymous tipster, who went to the same...
Western Iowa Today

Suspects in custody after theft of over $100,000 in tools in Montgomery County

(Red Oak) Three individuals have been arrested in connection with a burglary and attempted burglary in Montgomery County. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began on February 21st. A burglary at 1377 130th Street resulted in the loss of an estimated $117,927 in tools. An attempted burglary at 1172 D Avenue resulted in damage to a door.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
WJHL

Federal warrant leads to seizure of drugs, guns in Mosheim

MOSHEIM, Tenn. (WJHL) — Illegal drugs, paraphernalia, and firearms were seized after authorities executed a federal search warrant in Mosheim on Wednesday. According to the Mosheim Police Department, the warrant was executed at 85 Spring Street by local, state, and federal authorities. The police department said investigators seized “an amount” of marijuana and other illegal […]
MOSHEIM, TN
WOWK 13 News

Remarkable Women: Jodi Conkel

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – If you are in the Portsmouth community, odds are you know of or have seen Jodi Conkel. Jodi was nominated for Remarkable Women by her daughter and is described by many as “a pillar in her community” and “an example for young women everywhere” that they can follow their dreams and […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH

