Union City, CA

After living in her van in a city lot, she now feeds others who park there

By Betty Márquez Rosales
edsource.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOut of her new apartment’s kitchen, Tami Rossell spends hours each week cooking and preparing hot meals for those who live in their vehicles and sleep in city-designated safe parking zones. Education Beat Podcast. A place to park makes a difference for homeless families. Tami Rossell who lived...

