ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Ultra-Processed Foods Are Trashing The Planet, Scientists Warn

By KIM ANASTASIOU ET AL., THE CONVERSATION
sciencealert.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOur world is facing a huge challenge: we need to create enough high-quality, diverse and nutritious food to feed a growing population – and do so within the boundaries of our planet. This means significantly reducing the environmental impact of the global food system. There are more than...

www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Warn of Imminent “Anthropulse” As COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Ease

A leading ecologist from the University of St Andrews calls for coordinated action to investigate the environmental impacts of humanity’s emergence from the Covid-19 pandemic. In early 2020, Covid-19 lockdowns caused an ‘anthropause’ – a drastic global reduction in human mobility. Two years later, as restrictions are gradually being...
TRAVEL
Nature.com

Ultra-processed foods: how functional is the NOVA system?

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. In the NOVA classification system, descriptive criteria are used to assign foods to one of four groups based on processing-related criteria. Although NOVA is widely used, its robustness and functionality remain largely unexplored. We determined whether this system leads to consistent food assignments by users.
FOOD SAFETY
Phys.org

Plant scientists use new tools for better food crops

With millions facing hunger around the world, Flinders University researchers are looking into novel properties of edible plants which could enhance future food crop production. The new studies, with Australian and international partners, separately examine how legumes use an alternative "respiration" as a stress response—and how a popular pulse crop...
AGRICULTURE
Mashed

These Pre-Cut Fruit Items Were Just Recalled For Listeria Concerns

One of modern life's small but meaningful conveniences is the availability of pre-cut fresh fruit. An unfortunate trade-off, however, is that the relatively small amount of processing involved in the peeling, pitting, slicing, and packaging of fresh fruit in a commercial setting may subject your seemingly pristine fruit to the risk of contamination by foodborne pathogens. One such pathogen is Listeria monocytogenes, which is found in water, soil, and animal droppings and can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated food (via Mayo Clinic). The resulting illness, known as listeriosis, can be deadly in certain populations, namely pregnant women and their unborn fetuses, people older than 65, and anyone who lives with a weakened immune system (listeriosis rarely affects other populations, and when it does, it tends to respond well to antibiotics).
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Additives#Fast Food#Food Security#Ultra Processed Food#Processed Foods#Agriculture
Daily Mail

Free-range eggs to disappear from supermarkets on Monday - as British hens have spent four months cooped up in bird flu lockdown

Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets on Monday – because Britain's hens have spent the last four months cooped up. Chickens have been in bird flu lockdown since November, meaning eggs previously classed as free-range must now be labelled 'barn'. Officials at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Vice

Superbug-Infected Chicken Is Being Sold All Over the US

This story was reported in collaboration with The Bureau of Investigative Journalism, an independent not-for-profit news organization based in London. Joanne Canda-Alvarez found her 9-year-old son splayed out on his bedroom floor, unable to move and foaming at the mouth. The day before, Jayven had been playing golf with his family. Now he was completely paralysed by the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease that doctors linked to campylobacter, a bacteria mainly found in poultry products.
AGRICULTURE
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Spain
Country
Belgium
Country
Malaysia
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Helium-3 is leaking from Earth's core, scientists discover, adding evidence to the theory that our planet formed in a solar nebula billons of years ago

Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Chinese villager with no engineering expertise stopped from flying helicopter made with boat engine

A villager in China’s Jiangsu province was stopped by the police for attempting to test-fly his home-made helicopter, local reports said.A press release by the local police said that Chen Ruihua, 59, was stopped from testing his aircraft after he was caught with it by the roadside.“We saw him standing there with his helicopter and asked him what he was doing, and we found out that he had been test-flying the aircraft before we spotted him and had done so several times,” a policeman, surnamed Wang, was quoted as saying to the South China Morning Post.Police asked Mr Chen to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Mashed

Hard Plastic Pieces Prompt Food Recall In 20 States

What an unsettling thought: Sometimes the very foods we turn to for nourishment, enjoyment, or both can take our breath away in a frightening instant. Some products pose choking hazards to children, thanks to their shape, size, or how difficult they are to eat when undercooked (via the CDC). But in other cases, unexpected objects can make food hard to swallow, leading to recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
sciencealert.com

A Killer Fungus Is Coming After The Destructive Ants Invading Texas

When crazy ants roll into new parts of Texas, the invasive species wipe out local insects and lizards, drive away birds, and even blind baby rabbits by spewing acid in their eyes. Scientists at the University of Texas at Austin now have good news: A naturally occurring fungus-like pathogen can...
TEXAS STATE
sciencealert.com

Scientists Think They've Solved The Mystery of Asteroid Ryugu's Origin

In 2014, the Japanese Space Agency JAXA launched the Hayabusa 2 spacecraft to visit asteroid Ryugu. It arrived at the asteroid in June 2018 and studied it from orbit for over a year. Hayabusa 2 even dispatched four rovers to the asteroid's surface. After departing, it flew past Earth in...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

World’s first lab-grown lion meat as climate-friendly ‘cultivated’ food arrives in UK

Food producers are encouraging climate-conscious consumers to make the switch from plant-based alternatives to lab-grown exotic meats in a bid to preserve the planet.‘Cultivated’ lion burgers, tiger steaks and zebra sushi rolls are among the products being pitched by a food-tech startup, that it hopes will eventually be made widely available for purchase.Once the products have passed regulatory approvals, Primeval Foods said Michelin-starred restaurants in London will be among the first to sample its dishes, with further plans to expand on a larger scale, even to local supermarkets.Cultivated meat is a production method that allows companies to produce food from...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
sciencealert.com

Giant 'Cannibal' Solar Eruption Streaking Towards Earth May Light Up The Skies

The dazzling northern lights could light up the skies as far south as the northern United States after the detection of 17 solar eruptions blasting from a single sunspot, two of which are headed straight to Earth. The two Earth-directed eruptions have merged into a "cannibal coronal mass ejection" and...
ASTRONOMY
One Green Planet

Finless Foods Introducing First Cell-Based Bluefin Tuna!

Vegans who miss seafood won’t have to wait much longer! Finless Foods, a California-based company, has become the first cell-cultured seafood company. Finless Food’s plant-based tuna is made with zero animal products, does not harm oceans, and kills no animals in the process! Finless’ plant-based tuna tastes, looks, and can be prepared and eaten exactly like wild tuna. They plan to launch the plant-based tuna in the U.S. later this year.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy