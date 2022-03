ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — The Rosemount Writers Festival and Book Fair is returning this Saturday to the Steeple Center after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival begins at 9 a.m. at the Steeple Center in Rosemount with keynote speaker Faith Sullivan, a Minnesota author. Following the speech at about 10 a.m., the day-long book fair with 50 local authors will begin.

ROSEMOUNT, MN ・ 12 DAYS AGO