WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Names of teachers have been pouring in for 7NEWS’ Golden Apple Awards! So, once we knew our first winner, 7NEWS and The Health Plan snuck into a sociology class at Wheeling Park High School and caught everyone completely off guard! We’ve heard about so much you do in the classroom. And all […]

WHEELING, WV ・ 2 HOURS AGO