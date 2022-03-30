ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Medical Office Space in High Demand, Low Supply

By Ray Huard
San Diego Business Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMedical office buildings were a hot real estate investment in 2021 and are likely to be even more so in 2022, according to a new report from the commercial real estate brokerage JLL. There’s plenty of demand for property but not enough property available to keep up and not...

www.sdbj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

The Vail Valley lifestyle and low inventory continue to drive record high demand

Two months into 2022, and the real estate market in the Vail Valley continues to prove that much like we see on the slopes, even when supply is low, the demand is high. In February, the number of listings sold across all price points dropped 11% from last year, yet the total sales volume and average sold price were up 8% and 21%, respectively. The total sales volume through February 2022 was up from $338,368,338 in 2021 to $364,896,797.
VAIL, CO
Community Impact Houston

Rental costs for industrial space in The Woodlands area reach four-year high as demand increases

As industrial vacancies continued to decrease in The Woodlands in early March, rental rates per square foot reached a high of $12.64 per square foot since 2018. No new industrial space is under construction in The Woodlands area. Office space saw a lower occupancy rate than it did one year ago, and four new buildings are under construction in the area.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Tree Hugger

California's 'Solar Canals' Will Save Water and Produce Clean Energy

A public-private-academic partnership plans to install solar panels over water canals in California in a bid to produce clean energy and help preserve the state's dwindling water resources. Construction of Project Nexus, the “first-ever solar panel over canal development in the United States,” will start next fall and is scheduled...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Health
San Diego, CA
Business
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Health
Motley Fool

Moderna Could Have a Big Problem on Its Hands

Moderna's flu vaccine candidate mRNA-1010 caused roughly twice as many side effects as a currently available flu vaccine. This might not bode well for Moderna's efforts to achieve success with a combo COVID-19/flu vaccine. It's way too soon to predict failure for Moderna because of the mRNA-1010 issues, though. You’re...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Brokerage#Commercial Real Estate#Office Space#Jll San Diego#Healthcare Practice Group#In San Diego
BlogHer

How I Built a Multi-Million-Dollar Brand Without Outside Capital

I believe that most women, at some point in their life, have a million-dollar idea but don’t do anything about it because they don’t know where to begin, who to ask for help, or how to pay the costs to get started. According to IFundWomen, an amazing marketplace dedicated to connecting women-owned businesses with capital sources (as well as expert coaching and connections), 72% of female founders cite lack of access to capital as the biggest barrier to starting a business. While I’m thrilled to see that women are starting businesses at record rates (now 4.8 times the national average),...
SMALL BUSINESS
Fortune

A quarter-million qualified women of color are currently missing from the tech space. Here’s one solution to the problem

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The tech industry is often considered an elite space for well-educated workers who command the highest paying jobs. One of the (many) problems with this narrative is that recruiters are often overlooking qualified candidates in a search for résumés that check all the boxes. As a result, otherwise qualified workers are missing out at the same time the tech industry is facing a labor shortage.
SOCIETY
technologynetworks.com

Low Profile Microplates Optimize Space Utilization

Porvair Sciences low profile microplates offer the highly efficient use of stacking space that is essential to achieving efficient automation workflows. Designed to deliver a sample volume of 0.5ml / well in a plate height of just 27mm, these low-profile 96-well microplates are ideal for a wide range of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare storage applications. Precisely manufactured to comply with ANSI/SLAS dimensions these high-quality plates are fully compatible with all manual and robotic sample handling systems.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
dot.LA

VivoSense Raises $25 Million to Collect Wearable Data for Clinical Drug Trials

As the CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics from 2011 to 2015, Chris Garabedian led a biotech firm striving to find cures for rare diseases. But because such diseases usually affect only a small population, it became difficult to collect a robust dataset on patients during clinical trials—the lengthy and rigorous process by which drugs are able to receive Food and Drug Administration approval for safety and efficacy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Chargepoint to power Gatik autonomous electric trucks

After focusing on developing its technology and building use cases, middle-mile autonomous vehicle provider Gatik is ready to develop the ancillary items needed to accelerate adoption of its technology. Gatik announced on Monday a partnership with electric vehicle charging provider ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) to develop a charging ecosystem for...
CARS
hackernoon.com

The Global Market Indicates the Need for Telemedicine App Development

Telemedicine is now an integral part of the healthcare system, especially after the pandemic, the future is about healthcare software development and curing patients remotely. Here, we will help you explain the business aspects and technical details for successful app development. The primary purpose of developing a healthcare app is to overcome the legacy limits for patients and doctors. It is mainly helpful in remote areas, helpless populations, and aging groups, and ageing groups,. aging groups. To build a successful healthcare software development to India with the right task, you need a strategic plan for all required.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Israeli robotic beehive maker raises $80 mln in private funds

JERUSALEM, March 30 (Reuters) - Beewise, an Israeli maker of robotic beehives aimed at saving bees from climate changes, said on Wednesday it raised $80 million in a private funding round led by private equity firm Insight Partners. The round brings total funds to date to $120 million, it said,...
WORLD
ZDNet

Remote working: Don't want to sit in an office? You should get a job in tech

The number of new technology jobs that offer remote working has skyrocketed by more than three-quarters as employers broaden their search for tech talent. CompTIA's latest State of the Tech Workforce Report reveals that over one million tech jobs posted in 2021 offered a work from home (WFH) or hybrid work option – marking a 77% increase in remote-working tech jobs compared to 2019.
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Becker Logistics’ acquisition of Trek Freight disclosed 3 months later

Almost three months after Becker Logistics acquired fellow suburban Chicago 3PL Trek Freight Services, they’re telling the world about it. Becker said Monday it completed the acquisition of Trek on the final day of 2021. “In my world, you do not make these announcements right away because then you...
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Smart electric panel company Span gets a $90M jolt of cash

Span raised $10 million a couple of years ago, integrated with Alexa and launched a smarter EV charger earlier this year to go with the smart panels. “I was very fortunate to join Tesla in the very early days of defining what Tesla Energy subsequently became. So I was one of the early leaders in the Energy Group. People are probably most familiar with the Powerwall battery, but I was the leader of the product team there that designed, developed and deployed residential products, commercial industry products, as well as utility-scale products both on the hardware and software side. During my time, they were also responsible for products like the solar roof and deployment of solar, the glass roof part, if you will,” Arch Rao, CEO and founder of SPAN told me in an interview earlier this year. “One of the things that I got to see firsthand while deploying home batteries and solar systems and electric vehicle charging systems around the world, is that there is a fundamental problem tied to infrastructure. It is going to be a deterrent to the adoption of distributed clean energy, especially if you believe that electrification is a meaningful part of the Fossil Free journey that we want to be on. If we want to supplant [fossil-fuel focused appliances] with superior electric appliances, it’s going to require a massive upgrade to the infrastructure starting with the home electrical panel.”
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. lawyers swapped firms at record pace in 2021, report finds

(Reuters) - Providing further evidence that the U.S. legal hiring market was on fire in 2021, a new report has found that lawyer moves between law firms were up 111% nationally last year. Lateral moves among law firm partners increased nearly 43% over 2020, while the number of associates switching...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy