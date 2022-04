‘An Evening of Excellence,’ to be held at Springhill Suites by Marriott. – The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards dinner and gala on Saturday, May 21, at the Springhill Suites by Marriott in Atascadero. The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction followed by dinner, awards presentation, and a live auction conducted by auctioneer Doug Filipponi at 7 p.m. KSBY TV News Daybreak co-anchor and multi-media journalist Neil Hebert will be the master of ceremonies.

