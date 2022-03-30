ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARIES (March 21-April 19). No one is born strong. Strength is merely weakness handled proactively. The knowledge or belief that you’re lacking in some way is an invitation to the new you. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you love someone, you want to be there through the entire...

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For April 2022

Aries – When Mercury moves into Taurus on April 10, your thoughts will be clearer and more concise than usual. You’ll have a relatively easy time coming to decisions because your goals and intentions will be crystal clear. Then, when Taurus season starts on April 20, things are going to calm down and level out after all of the excitement of your birthday. Even though you crave adventure, you need to enjoy the time in between events. Remember, life isn’t always going to be exciting. You have to learn to enjoy the dull moments, too. After all, there is beauty in the expected.
Your Spring Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

March 20th brings the spring equinox, the beginning of the Aries season, and the astrological new year. With the planetary ingress and the flowers beginning to bud, comes a fresh vibe and energy that we're all welcoming with open arms. Curious how your zodiac sign will be affected? Check out...
Your April 2022 Horoscope Promises A Wild Trip

In the ninth century, the Persian astronomer Abu Ma’shar wrote that the end of the world would come when the sun, moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn aligned on the final degree of Pisces. Though the combination and degrees are different, a sizable five planets arrive in the sign of the fish this month. Is that it then? Is the end finally near?
Horoscope for Tuesday, 3/29/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): This is not the time to get tough - even if others urge otherwise. In a world of ultimatums, a cool head wins the right kind of respect. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You can replenish most of what you lost if you're willing to make changes. Follow the advice of people who look to the future and not the past.
Celine Dion
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of March 5, 2022. Pastor and activist Charles Henry Parkhurst (1842–1933) said, “All great discoveries are made by people whose feelings run ahead of their thinking.” The approach worked well for him. In 1892, he discovered and exposed monumental corruption in the New York City government. His actions led to significant reforms of the local police and political organizations. In my astrological opinion, you should incorporate his view as you craft the next chapter of your life story. You may not yet have been able to fully conceive of your future prospects and labors of love, but your feelings can lead you to them.
According to Astrologers, These Are the 5 Most Misunderstood Zodiac Signs

While many of the stereotypes common to each of the zodiac signs—like Capricorn being goal-oriented and Aries being ambitious—can hold true for many, there are also many common misconceptions for each sign. Of course, we're all unique humans, and astrologically, our entire natal charts—not just our sun sign—play into who we are as people. (This might also help explain why you don't necessarily identify with your sign.) But according to astrologers, for five especially misunderstood zodiac signs, widely held beliefs about who they are, according to their sign, just don't land.
Free Will Astrology (March 23-29)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): The Carib people from Surinam quote their mysterious Snake Spirit as follows: "I am the force of the spirit of the lightning eel, the thunder ax, the stone. I am the force of the firefly; thunder and lightning have I created." I realize that what I'm about to say may sound far-fetched, but I suspect you will have access to powers that are comparable to the Snake Spirit's in the coming weeks. In fact, your state of being reminds me of how Aries poet Marge Piercy expressed her quests for inspiration: "When I work, I am pure as an angel tiger, and clear is my eye and hot my brain and silent all the whining grunting piglets of the appetites."
These 4 Zodiac Signs Are Ready To Blast Off, Thanks To The Aries New Moon

There’s a reason you feel so intrigued by the moon. As it showers the night sky with its otherworldly glow, it leaves you feeling loved and nurtured by its cosmic vibration. In astrology, the moon is considered a planet (and one of the most significant planets at that). Ruling over your emotions and your subconscious instincts, the moon is connected to the deepest and most intrinsic part of you. And as a new moon marks the beginning of the 28-day lunar cycle, it encourages you to take your first steps into another journey. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will be affected by the April 2022 new moon in Aries — Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn — then you have every reason to believe the hype.
Aries: March 21-April 19

This month is your time to shine, but that doesn’t mean staying nice and neat. Really, this month will call you into brave, masterful action—hopefully you feel fully alive in your capacity and determination. If your internal experience is one of overwhelming stress, you might bring more beauty to your battle and reconnect to the ideals you’re defending. If it’s clearly time to dedicate yourself to a new quest, the start of the month will be a great time to get that picture clear. Thinking into the long-term with equal measures of hope and caution will be helpful.
Aries season: See what your horoscope says about you this month

Our Aries season (March 21-April 19) this year is truly one of the more hectic months of the year, with three prominent, multi-planet aspects unfolding. These are likely going to be both harsh and blissful, and it will take some wherewithal to stay on point within the haze and craze. Shortcuts: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, PiscesThe first major aspect is the Jupiter, Mercury and Neptune conjunction, especially strong the March 20-23, which is a perfect moment to have a conversation with the divine. Some perspective and attunement will really help, because from March...
Your Aries Season Horoscope, by Zodiac Sign

It’s been a long Pisces season! Hopefully you’ve been spending plenty of time relaxing, because on March 20, the Sun enters the fast-paced sign of the Ram, kicking off Aries season 2022! This month is one of the most action-packed times of year, and if you’re a fire sign (Aries, Leo, Sagittarius), then you’re absolutely thriving!
This April is a time to act with your heart, according to astrology

The saying goes that April showers bring May flowers. But according to astrology, April 2022 will bring in riches of its own. Over the course of this month, the skies will see the end of Aries season and the start of Taurus season; a solar eclipse; and a once-in-a-lifetime astrological event in the Jupiter-Neptune conjunction. Ahead of going into individual horoscopes, let’s take a look at what’s going on in the cosmos this month.
Your Weekly Horoscope Suggests Wild Thoughts & New Moon Manifestations

Click here to read the full article. Things are finally heating up (!) and your weekly horoscope for March 28 to April 2 will help you capitalize on the energy.  A whopping three luminaries will be in the sign of the Ram: the sun, moon, and Mercury, along with the healing asteroid, Chiron. To begin, a new moon in—naturally—Aries finds us on Thursday. Whereas the full moon favors release, now is the time to rev up those manifestations. This is doubly true due to the dawn of the astrological new year. By the next Aries season, what do you hope to...
Everything To Know About The Air Signs: Gemini, Libra, & Aquarius

Perhaps one thing that all air signs have in common is the confusing nature of their symbols. Libra is represented by scales, an instrument that measures weight — practically the opposite of air. Aquarius is represented by waves or by a person pouring water, a name and image that have many people mistaking Aquarius for a water sign. Gemini is represented by a pair of twin humans, which might have you thinking that all human signs are air signs, until you remember that Virgo belongs to Earth. If these contradictory images aren’t enough to clue you in that air signs are hard to pin down, it’s worth thinking through what defines an air sign — especially since they love playing with definitions.
Pisces, Your April 2022 Horoscope Wants You To Shine Brighter Than Ever

Click here to read the full article. You’re beginning this month by setting financial goals and redefining your values, Pisces. Luckily, your Pisces April 2022 horoscope gets *way* more interesting, so stay tuned for something beautiful. However, it all starts with a new moon on April 1 that will help you ground yourself and connect with what nourishes and sustains you. And as the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may feel like you’re lacking something, but that’s only because you may not be seeing the glass as full, but close to empty. With all the love coming your way,...
A very SF horoscope: Aries season promises fresh starts this spring

As the tulips bloom under the windmills, clocks spring forward, masks come down and vaccine cards get put away (kind of), it feels like there’s a fresh start brewing in the Bay Area. And the cosmos are throwing a fireworks show in agreement. Not only is Sunday the vernal equinox, marking the first day of spring, but it’s also an astrological new year and the beginning of Aries season.
Taurus: April 20-May 20

This month could feel like squeezing through a birth canal into a new frontier for you, Taurus. Although the experience of this could be frightening and the new territory uncomfortable, your heart’s vision of beautiful possibility can safely pull you forward, into new ways of being as much as new external arrangements. It will be especially important to hold on tight until April 5, when your ruling planet, Venus, is well beyond the hot, constraining squeeze of Mars and Saturn and situated in Pisces, one of her favorite places.
Capricorn, Your April 2022 Horoscope Means You’re On The Verge Of A Brilliant Idea

Click here to read the full article. This month, you’re returning to your home base and watering your roots with love! After all, your Capricorn April 2022 horoscope begins with a new moon in Aries on April 1, which will replenish your fourth house of home and family with the attention it needs. Go where your heart feels like it belongs. However, the sun joins forces with Chiron, you may find yourself feeling disconnected from that welcoming feeling. Remember—home is not necessarily a place, but a state of mind. Anywhere on Earth can feel like home if the vibes are...
