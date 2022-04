BATTLEFIELD 11, OSBOURN PARK 9: The visiting Bobcats scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to defeat Osbourn Park Tuesday and remain undefeated. Trinity Gaither led Battlefield (2-0 in Cedar Run District, 5-0 overall) with three RBIs, including a homer. Aiko Conaway added two RBIs and was 3 of 5 from the plate with two runs scored, a double and a triple. Madison Johnson was 3 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored.

GAINESVILLE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO