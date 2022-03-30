ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Social Equity Series Part II: Social Equity in Child Welfare

 1 day ago

The second installation of the SPA Social Equity Series will focus on the structures of oppression surrounding child welfare with an emphasis on the pursuit of anti-racism and anti-oppression within this sphere. Panelists will include CU Anschutz assistant professor Dr. Ida Drury...

psychologytoday.com

Why Babies Look: Understanding Social Referencing

You may have heard that infants’ cries have different meanings like hunger, pain, startled, wet, and so on. Did you know that this is also the case with how a toddler looks towards their parents?. The looks that a toddler shares with a parent can have various meanings and...
KIDS
Sahan Journal

A first-of-its kind study by University of Minnesota students and faculty found that medical students across all racial groups disproportionately come from affluent backgrounds.

A new study conducted by medical school students and faculty at the University of Minnesota found that medical students of all racial backgrounds disproportionately come from affluent backgrounds. The study raises questions about the importance of socioeconomic diversity and the potential impact on healthcare. Arman Shahriar, a fourth-year medical student...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cheddar News

NY Seeding Opportunity Initiative Promotes Social Equity in State's Cannabis Industry

In order to qualify for one of the coveted first retail licenses in New York's adult-use cannabis program, you'll have to have a conviction on cannabis-related charges or have an immediate family member who does. It's part of the latest effort by New York lawmakers to create a diverse and inclusive industry — but some advocates still have reservations. Amber Littlejohn, the executive director of the Minority Cannabis Business Association, joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss. "We definitely applaud the state of new york, but ultimately the devil will be in the details as to whether or not this actually works out to create equity in the cannabis industry," she said.
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Christian College Prof: I Was Fired for Welcoming LGBTQ Guest Speaker

Oklahoma Christian University professor Michael O’Keefe, who taught at the school for over 40 years, was fired earlier this month after hosting an LGBTQ guest speaker. A lawyer now representing the teacher alleges discrimination, according to Oklahoma’s News 4. “Letting students expect a world where you may be different is the message Mr. O’Keefe wanted his students to hear. That’s the message this speaker delivered, not an advocacy of gay rights,” O’Keefe’s lawyer Kevin Jacobs said. “Unfortunately, that’s not permitted at Oklahoma Christian University today. It cost Mr. O’Keefe his job.” The openly gay speaker in question was a former adjunct teacher at the university for over 2o years. Legal action on the firing has not yet been initiated.
COLLEGES
Society
FraminghamSOURCE

Natick Public Schools Advertises For Director of Social-Emotion Learning & Equity

NATICK – The Natick Public Schools is advertising for a Director of Social-Emotional Learning & Equity. “NPS desires that our students will develop a sense of belonging through participation in activities during the school day where they can engage with peers with similar interests, supervised and guided by adults, where they can develop social skills in a structured and nurturing environment as well as their own personal wellness routines for ensuring mental, social, physical and emotional health. So, too, NPS desires to eliminate systemic barriers that limit student, family, and staff equitable access to opportunity and cherish each student and staff member to such a degree that they thrive in their personal development,” noted the job posting on March 9.
NATICK, MA
ClickOnDetroit.com

Psychologist parents highlight importance of raising culturally aware children

Southeast Michigan, like most areas, is home to an array of people from all different backgrounds with different cultures. In an environment that is so culturally diverse, two parents who have PHDs in counseling psychology are highlighting the importance of raising culturally aware children through love and conscientiousness. Dr. Brandi...
KIDS
MedicalXpress

Maternal socialization, not biology, shapes child brain activity

Children of mothers with clinical depression are at three times greater risk to develop depression themselves than are their low-risk peers. Researchers are working to understand the neural underpinnings of the risk, and some studies have shown altered brain processing of reward in at-risk children as young as 6. An outstanding question remains as to whether children with a maternal history of depression have a biological predisposition to blunted neural reward responding or whether it depends more on social factors. Now, new work finds those dampened responses depended on maternal feedback, suggesting the latter.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WHYY

Drexel’s Ubuntu Center launches teach-in series on health equity

This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune. The Ubuntu Center on Racism, Global Movements and Population Health Equity is rolling out a virtual teach-in series addressing the impact of structural racism. The new series, which runs monthly March through June, to bridge connections between scholars, community residents, organizers, and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Parents Magazine

Art Education Can Improve the Well-Being of Children, Especially Black Children

It's 2012. Before I start the magazine cutouts for my wall, I have to decide if I want to listen to records or find a Pandora station of interest. There was always a lot of noise in my life. Even with only two people in my home, it was never quiet. No matter where we lived, my mom and I always had the house filled with music from the speakers, arts and crafts, and conversations about fashion and other art forms.
VISUAL ART
yr.media

Key of She is Redefining Gender in Jazz

This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. Even in its infancy, jazz was not a genre that stuck to the status quo. Developed by Black Americans in the early 20th century, jazz was marked by its amorphousness, as musicians riffed on an amalgam of influences to collaborate live with fellow band members. In short, jazz presented a sonic anomaly: It created new precedents for American music and performance. Now, nearly a century after the genre’s inception, student-run organization Key of She asks: Why should jazz’s rebellion stop when it comes to gender?
MUSIC
US News and World Report

Business Schools That Trained Fortune 500 CEOs

These MBA programs have taught influential Fortune 500 executives about management and more. See the MBA programs of Fortune 500 CEOs. An MBA degree is a popular steppingstone to a lucrative job as a business executive. So it probably comes as no surprise that ambitious people often apply to a graduate business school with the hope that, if they are admitted to an MBA program, they can make progress faster in their career. If you're an MBA applicant looking for inspiration, you may find it in the stories of Fortune 500 CEOs with MBA degrees. Read on to discover the different business schools that enrolled some of the future Fortune 500 leaders, listed here in alphabetical order by surname.
EDUCATION
AOL Corp

Asian elders are less happy, get less support than elders of other races, study shows

Asian American elders experience significantly lower life satisfaction and receive less emotional support than their peers of other races, according to a recent study published in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine. The research, published in January and peer-reviewed, draws on 2018 data from the California Health...
SOCIETY

