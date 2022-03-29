ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge Island, WA

Beautiful & Private 1.86-Acre Property

By Jennifer Saez on
geekwire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article13189 N Madison Avenue NE, Bainbridge Island, Washington 98110. A beautiful, sunny, and level 1.86-acre property, this one-story cottage was originally built in 1912 and has been in the same family since the 1940s. A mix of traditional...

www.geekwire.com

Comments / 0

Related
geekwire.com

Majestic View Home on 20 Acres

Welcome to your majestic lodge-like home situated on 20 acres with panoramic views overlooking the Tolt River Valley, Mt. Si, and Mt. Rainer. This is a builder’s personal home featuring high ceilings, custom woodwork throughout and a thoughtfully laid out floor plan with views from almost every room. The main floor features a spacious gourmet kitchen, family room, formal living and dining rooms, an office, and a guest bedroom with private bath. Three additional bedrooms and a bonus room with wet bar and fireplace can be found upstairs, along with the primary bedroom and more views! Attached garage has three bays and an oversized RV bay. The property includes a 240 square foot heated outbuilding, perfect for a home office or artist studio, and a 400amp power supply for future projects!
CARNATION, WA
geekwire.com

Estate at Union Hill: A Lifestyle Masterpiece

A signature residence with rich details dedicated toward your every need. A quiet drive opens to the Gunshy Ridge community and the Estate at Union Hill: where a lifestyle masterpiece and legacy estate awaits. Manicured gardens frame a circular drive, beckoning towards the front entry where French doors reveal a distinguished foyer—the first of many awe-inspiring spaces throughout the residence. Architectural lines carry across curved entryways, inviting one’s eye to admire tray ceilings with varying designs and immaculate millwork, while walls of windows serve as the passageway for the outdoors, bringing light-filled interiors to life.
REDMOND, WA
geekwire.com

Just Listed: Contemporary New Luxury in Renton

A contemporary new luxury five-bedroom, 5.5-bath home with stunning views awaits its next owner in Lower Kennydale! Vaulted ceilings and intriguing architectural design spark interest at first sight. The dream kitchen features an oversized island and stainless steel appliances with a wraparound deck overlooking Lake Washington. The home’s open layout invites flow between the spacious living and dining areas, as well as the office and guest en suite on the main. The upper-level primary suite offers a private balcony to enjoy lake and city views and boasts a spa-like bath. Two additional en suites, an open loft, and a conveniently located upper-level laundry room complete the second level. The lower-level provides ample space with a media room, a fitness, office, or additional guest bedroom, full bath, laundry room, and a game room that opens to a covered patio. Don’t forget about the three-car tandem garage! All in a prime location just minutes to I-405, Lake Washington parks, boat launch, restaurants, Sea-Tac Airport, downtown Seattle, The Landing, Boeing, Bellevue, and beyond!
RENTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Bainbridge Island, WA
Local
Washington Real Estate
State
Washington State
City
Home, WA
geekwire.com

A Magical Escape in Port Madison

A 2 acre parcel primed as an heirloom retreat. 14988 Sivertson Rd NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110. One of those few and far between opportunities has presented itself, as the magic of Port Madison comes together with an heirloom estate not seen on the market for generations, and not likely to be seen again for many more. Situated on two acres of stunning, park-like grounds, possibilities abound in a property of this caliber. Pristine land is ready for your vision: build a custom dream home on one of the identified building sites. The size of the parcel means you can even add an additional full guest house, ADU, or a separate dwelling/homesite on the upper portion to expand upon a legacy compound.
BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acre#Vegetables#Housing List#Bedrooms#Western Red Cedar#Wilkes Elementary School#Geek Real Estate
Portland Tribune

Estacada annexes 13 acres for housing

About 25 new homes will be added to the Currin Creek Estates subdivision over the next 2 years. The Estacada City Council voted to bring about 13 acres of land into the city limits, clearing a hurdle for the addition of new homes to the Currin Creek Estates housing subdivision.
ESTACADA, OR
The Times-Gazette

PROPERTY TRANSFERS

800 S. Market St., Loudonville; ROR, LLC; Szambecki, LLC DWW Pizza, LLC to COT Pizza RE, LLC; 1.672 acres; $989,760.03. 413 N. Water St., Loudonville; Stewart L. Zody and Shu-Yuan Kuo Zody to DBC II Properties, LLC; $69,000. Mohican Township. 200 Township Road 2150, Jeromesville; Glenn M. Stitzlein Trust to...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
geekwire.com

Building Millennial Wealth: Condos & House Hacking

Even in one of the most competitive residential real estate markets anywhere, there’s still hope for you, fellow millennials! Those white-picket-fence dreams may need to hold, but an excellent and often overlooked opportunity for wealth-building is in the purchase of a condominium. This might be your residence for just a few years, but when you make your next move, rather than selling, keep it as a rental investment to fast-track your wealth-building legacy. The time is right, and the value is out there.
RETAIL
geekwire.com

2022 Futurecast Forum

Join industry leaders in residential real estate for a series of presentations and a dynamic panel discussion about the state of the housing market, the Seattle metro area’s enviable economic fundamentals, demographic and design trends, political considerations, supply and demand, and new developments in the pipeline. Event Agenda:. Champagne...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
BBC

Jurassic Coast: National Trust buys farm to boost wildlife

A farm and 350 acres of land on Dorset's Jurassic Coast have been bought by the National Trust in a bid to boost wildlife, including rare bats. The charity said it would let the land at Weston Farm on St Aldhelm's Head, South Purbeck, "rest and recover". The 7km (4.4...
ANIMALS
geekwire.com

Yelp expands health ratings for restaurants, with help from Seattle startup

The news: Seattle startup Hazel Analytics expanded its partnership with Yelp that provides health inspection data pinned to restaurant reviews. The service is now available in regions of 48 states, up from four states previously. The data is collected from health departments that serve nearly 70% of the U.S. population, as well as Toronto and Vancouver, B.C., according to a statement released Thursday by Yelp announcing the new rollout.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy