Beautiful & Private 1.86-Acre Property

A 2 acre parcel primed as an heirloom retreat. 14988 Sivertson Rd NE, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110. One of those few and far between opportunities has presented itself, as the magic of Port Madison comes together with an heirloom estate not seen on the market for generations, and not likely to be seen again for many more. Situated on two acres of stunning, park-like grounds, possibilities abound in a property of this caliber. Pristine land is ready for your vision: build a custom dream home on one of the identified building sites. The size of the parcel means you can even add an additional full guest house, ADU, or a separate dwelling/homesite on the upper portion to expand upon a legacy compound.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO