Beautiful & Private 1.86-Acre Property

A contemporary new luxury five-bedroom, 5.5-bath home with stunning views awaits its next owner in Lower Kennydale! Vaulted ceilings and intriguing architectural design spark interest at first sight. The dream kitchen features an oversized island and stainless steel appliances with a wraparound deck overlooking Lake Washington. The home’s open layout invites flow between the spacious living and dining areas, as well as the office and guest en suite on the main. The upper-level primary suite offers a private balcony to enjoy lake and city views and boasts a spa-like bath. Two additional en suites, an open loft, and a conveniently located upper-level laundry room complete the second level. The lower-level provides ample space with a media room, a fitness, office, or additional guest bedroom, full bath, laundry room, and a game room that opens to a covered patio. Don’t forget about the three-car tandem garage! All in a prime location just minutes to I-405, Lake Washington parks, boat launch, restaurants, Sea-Tac Airport, downtown Seattle, The Landing, Boeing, Bellevue, and beyond!
