Things To Do Today

Growing up, I spent many days after school getting lost in Borders. Before the bookstore opened its Riverhead, New York, location in 2003, I used our family outings to Sam’s Club to pick up a bargain book or two, but it was never enough. What the hell was a 12-year-old girl supposed to do with a $5.99 James Patterson hardcover? My grandfather could tell I was starved for a literary escape, so he offered to take me to Borders after school. When I walked into the store for the first time, I nearly cried. Books as far as the eye could see. I didn’t think it could get any better—and then I saw it: the café. And in the café, a number of my bookish classmates, reading and chatting. This was the place to be.

