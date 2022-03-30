Things To Do Today

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 07, 2022 - Jun. 24, 2022 , Fridays, 6pm. Veterans of the game and newcomers alike are invited to pass around packs of cards and build a deck on the fly to participate in a Swiss tournament for a chance at prizes!. Toddler Time. Jan. 08, 2022 -...

Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Freaking Out Over These Summer Shorts

In many states across the nation, it feels as though we are finally out of the winter trenches. The snow has melted, and spring flowers have started to bloom. The clocks have moved forward once again, and it takes longer for the sun to set in the evening. Aside from the fact that the dark and blustery days are behind us, there are so many things to love about this time of year. "Spring Baking Championship" Season 8 is finally on Food Network, ingredients like asparagus and strawberries are back at the farmers market, and there are so many fun holidays on the horizon (with delicious spring desserts to accompany them).
Time Out Global

The best things to do in Yosemite in winter

From skiing and snowboarding to playing in the snow with the little ones, there's plenty of fun things to do in Yosemite in the winter. Winter in Yosemite may mean waterfalls are frozen and some hiking paths are impenetrable, but there’s also a more subtle magic to be found in the valley when the landscape is snow-covered and the majority of tourists have elected to stay at home.
State
New Jersey State
WWD

Calypso St. Barth Offers Vintage Pieces for First Time

Calypso St. Barth, which relaunched last year as a direct-to-consumer brand, is offering its vintage pieces for the first time. Among them are the classic caftan, beaded tunic and embroidered short-sleeved dress, which will be available in limited quantities. Many are one of a kind and all have never been worn and have been carefully archived.
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
Bon Appétit

Come for a Paperback, Stay for a Drink and a Snack

Growing up, I spent many days after school getting lost in Borders. Before the bookstore opened its Riverhead, New York, location in 2003, I used our family outings to Sam’s Club to pick up a bargain book or two, but it was never enough. What the hell was a 12-year-old girl supposed to do with a $5.99 James Patterson hardcover? My grandfather could tell I was starved for a literary escape, so he offered to take me to Borders after school. When I walked into the store for the first time, I nearly cried. Books as far as the eye could see. I didn’t think it could get any better—and then I saw it: the café. And in the café, a number of my bookish classmates, reading and chatting. This was the place to be.
SELF

28 Delicious Easter Gift Baskets for Kids and Parents Alike

Whether you're able to be with your loved ones or not this April 17, Easter gift baskets are always a thoughtful idea for people who celebrate the holiday. And luckily for you, there are all sorts of Easter gift baskets and Easter gift boxes out there for all types of people (from parents to kids to colleagues), all ranges of budgets, and that deliver within days to their door.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Happy National Crayon Day!

Crayola Experience Begins Special Million Crayon Giveaway. EASTON, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayola Experience, the family destination that brings Crayola color and creativity to life, is helping kids (and kids at heart) celebrate the joy of coloring by giving away a million crayons in honor of National Crayon Day.
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Grants on offer for Isle of Man celebrations

Communities across the Isle of Man are being encouraged to hold events to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Grants of up to £5,000 are being offered to local authorities with up to £1,000 being made available to voluntary and charitable groups. Applications can be made for up to...
BBC

Former Next store's food village conversion approved

Retail giant Next vacated its Dumfries store more than four years ago after a lengthy planning row. The property has sat empty but is now in line for a £500,000 overhaul. Developers hope the new food village can be open by Christmas. A former Next store is to be...
97.5 WOKQ

Check Out This Awarded Hobbit Home You Can Stay at in Maine

If you are planning on camping in or around southern Maine this year, make a reservation at the "Hipcamp Best of 2022: Maine Finalist," Hobbit Home. Located near Bradbury Mountain State Park, this outrageously cool structure can be found through the Hobbit Home Hipcamp page. Hipcamp is a company similar to Airbnb or VRBO; however, the main target audience for Hipcamp is those looking for cool camping experiences rather than luxurious city nights.
CBS Chicago

Woman, 72, shot on sidewalk on busy Broadway in East Lakeview

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An elderly woman was shot and wounded in broad daylight Thursday afternoon on busy Broadway in East Lakeview. At 1:36 p.m., the 72-year-old woman was shot in the upper left thigh on Broadway near Briar Place, police said. The crime scene is close to Wilde Bar & Restaurant, Dance on Broadway, and the Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce main office. The woman was walking on the sidewalk when she heard shots and felt pain. Police did not specify where the gunshots were believed to have come from. The Lakeview East Chamber of Commerce reported the...
LivingCheap

Mother’s Day freebies and deals 2022

If you purchase through our link to Groupon we may receive a small commission (at no additional cost to you). Treat Mom to a meal out on Mother’s Day (May 8, 2022), and treat the whole family by snagging a Mother’s Day freebie or deal to lower the bill.
