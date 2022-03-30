ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market To Be Driven By Increasing Incidences Of Zika Virus In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Zika Virus Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027', gives an in-depth analysis of the global zika virus therapeutics market, assessing the market based on its segments like product and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends...

Pfizer Vaccine Efficacy in Children and Adolescents During Delta and Omicron

2 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reduced Omicron hospitalizations by 68% in children 5-11 and by 40% in adolescents 12-18 years old. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 years and older in late October 2021. However, as of mid-March 2022, only about 27% of children had received 2 vaccine doses. This is despite the highly infectious Omicron and Delta variants causing severe disease in children at rates unprecedented earlier in the pandemic.
Protein-based SARS-CoV-2 spike vaccine booster increases cross-neutralization against SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern in non-human primates

The emergence of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants that partly evade neutralizing antibodies raises concerns of reduced vaccine effectiveness and increased infection. We previously demonstrated that the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein vaccine adjuvanted with AS03 (CoV2 preS dTM-AS03) elicits robust neutralizing antibody responses in naÃ¯ve subjects. Here we show that, in macaques primed with mRNA or protein-based subunit vaccine candidates, one booster dose of CoV2 preS dTM-AS03 (monovalent D614 or B.1.351, or bivalent D614"‰+"‰B.1.351 formulations), significantly boosts the pre-existing neutralizing antibodies against the parental strain from 177- to 370-fold. Importantly, the booster dose elicits high and persistent cross-neutralizing antibodies covering five former or current SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta and Omicron) and, unexpectedly, SARS-CoV-1. Interestingly, we show that the booster specifically increases the functional antibody responses as compared to the receptor binding domain (RBD)-specific responses. Our findings show that these vaccine candidates, when used as a booster, have the potential to offer cross-protection against a broad spectrum of variants. This has important implications for vaccine control of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and informs on the benefit of a booster with the vaccine candidates currently under evaluation in clinical trials.
Fourth COVID Vaccine Dose Offers Little To No Protection Against Virus Transmission: Study

A fourth dose of the mRNA vaccines did not provide better protection against COVID-19 transmission than vaccination with three doses, researchers said in a new study. In a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine Wednesday, scientists reported their findings after examining the efficacy of the fourth dose of the mRNA coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. According to the researchers from Sheba Medical Center, the fourth dose offered little to no protection against the transmission of SARS-CoV-2.
Pfizer CEO says new COVID variants might make four—or more—vaccine doses ‘necessary’ for returning to normal

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A fourth dose of a COVID vaccine may be "necessary" to protect populations against COVID-19, Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday, wading into a debate among public health officials over whether the emergence of new COVID variants means we'll all need a second booster shot.
Moderna Announces Triple Threat Booster Against Viruses

Moderna is broadening its vaccine horizons once again using mRNA technology, widely known for its use in COVID-19 vaccinations. The company has announced two new vaccine development programs targeting a variety of viruses. Moderna plans to launch a respiratory combination vaccine program to target SARS-CoV-2, influenza virus and respiratory syncytial...
As COVID data mounts, the J&J vaccine holds its own

Roughly 17 million Americans received the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, only to be told later that it was the least protective of the options available in the United States. But new data suggest that the vaccine is now preventing infections, hospitalizations and deaths at least as well as the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
Symptomatic COVID cases are spreading again because of the BA.2 variant

The BA.2 coronavirus variant — which is the omicron variant’s subvariant — has been spreading around the world, causing symptomatic illness for many infected people. Details: The ZOE COVID-19 Study — which monitors case numbers for emerging COVID-19 trends in the United Kingdom — recently reported in a new data release that there are about 258,155 new daily symptomatic COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom on average.
Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
Moderna says infant Covid vaccine succeeded in trial

US biotech firm Moderna on Wednesday said it was pursuing regulatory approval for its Covid vaccine in children under six years old after the two-shot regimen was found to be safe and produced a strong immune response. Children under six are the only age group that has yet to gain access to a Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.
UK COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases increase: What it means for the US

U.S. officials are closely monitoring COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United Kingdom — which have continued to rise over the last few weeks — and are considering what it could mean for the U.S. Seven things to know:. 1. U.K. COVID-19 cases have jumped 36.8 percent in...
Pfizer seeks approval for 4th COVID-19 vaccine shot for seniors; hospitalizations for young children higher during omicron, study suggests: Coronavirus update for March 18, 2022

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pfizer is seeking federal approval for a fourth COVID-19 vaccine shot for seniors, and COVID-19 hospitalizations for infants, toddlers were higher during the omicron surge, a new study suggests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s what you...
Massachusetts pharma company sues Moderna and Pfizer over allegations the firms used patented nanoparticle technology in COVID-19 vaccines

The two top manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. are each facing a lawsuit alleging they infringed another company's copyright in the development of their Covid vaccines. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, filed separate lawsuits against fellow Cambridge-based pharmaceutical company Moderna and Pfizer, based in New York City,...
Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for young kids

Moderna announced Wednesday that its coronavirus vaccine is safe for young children. Why it matters: Moderna’s announcement represents a turning point in the development of vaccines for children under 6 years of age. Details: Moderna said that its two-dose coronavirus vaccine provided safe protection for children, toddlers and babies.
