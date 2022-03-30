ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

STING, a critical contributor to SARS-CoV-2 immunopathology

By Heyu Li
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSignal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 106 (2022) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a dramatic loss of life and slowed the global economy. It has been reported that type I IFNs considerably impact SARS-CoV-2 infection, and the effect of type I IFNs depends on their...

www.nature.com

