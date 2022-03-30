ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutritional interventions to augment immunity for COVID-19

By Samer Singh
Nature.com
 1 day ago

Nutrients are critical for immune functions. Calder, P.C. has discussed the key role of good nutrition in immunity against COVID-19 [1]. It emphasizes the need for appropriate nutrition supplementation to people who are elderly, frail, and/or suffering from obesity, diabetes, malnutrition, etc., and have been adversely impacted by COVID-19. We agree...

IN THIS ARTICLE
