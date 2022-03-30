ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Giuliani slammed for ‘grotesque’ anti-trans remarks about changing infant daughter’s diaper

By Stuti Mishra
 1 day ago

Andrew Giuliani, a New York gubernatorial candidate and the son of former Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani , has come under fire for disturbing anti-trans remarks about changing his infant daughter’s diapers at a far-right rally.

Mr Giuliani, 36, was speaking about gender identity at a Bellmore, Long Island , rally over the weekend. He said he has “looked under the hood” and his daughter is a “woman and she’s gonna stay a woman, it’s that simple”, according to the Daily Beast.

He added that he will be “the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there”, at least until she is in her mid-20s.

His daughter made him a promise on her first day, he claimed. “My wife was sleeping, and I’m holding her [my daughter] in my arms. And I get emotional thinking about it, but she made a promise with me. She shook my hand and I said, ‘I’m the only boyfriend till you’re 25 years old, shake hands’,” Mr Giuliani said, adding that she then shook his hand.

“So I have changed the diapers. I have looked under the hood. She’s a woman. I’m gonna be the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there,” he said.

“But guess what? She was born a woman and she’s gonna stay a woman, it’s that simple,” Mr Giuliani added.

A spokesperson of Mr Giuliani said: “While Andrew does not claim to be a biologist, he can tell the difference between a male and a female.”

The comments were made at a rally hosted by an organisation that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as an “extreme anti-government group”.

It was attended by several Republicans, who praised the far-right group.

However, Mr Giuliani’s remarks shocked many social media users, who said they were anti-trans, grotesque and inappropriate.

“Who sexualizes his 4-month-old daughter?” journalist Justin Miller wrote.

“So Andrew Giuliani, attempting to make some transphobic point, analogised his daughter to a car and said he’d ‘looked under the hood’ and can confirm she’s ‘a woman and is going to stay that way’. I can confirm Andrew Giuliani is gross and I hope his daughter can escape...” writer Tom Wise said.

Mr Giuliani is hoping to challenge Democratic governor Kathy Hochul in November.

peppercorn
1d ago

I don't know if what he said is gross but it's weird, really weird and it makes a person feel uncomfortable especially if I we're at the rally. 🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃🥃😎

TMG
1d ago

Those republicans and their weird obsessions with their daughters.

Ballforlife
1d ago

This right here I'd very disturbing... her mother better keep a close eye on him.. pit in hidden cameras around the house

